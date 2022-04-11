BIGG Digital Assets Inc. News Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owns Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group (“BIG”) ( blockchaingroup.io ), a cryptocurrency compliance and intelligence company.



On April 7, 2022, Netcoins’ internal control systems, designed to monitor and govern coin withdrawals, detected suspicious activity from a single KYC verified user requesting abnormal withdrawals. Within 3 minutes, Netcoins automated systems had intervened to prevent withdrawals and within 15 minutes staff had frozen the customer account, including all funds and coins. Upon internal investigation, it was determined that the customer had discovered a software vulnerability allowing them to fraudulently increase their fiat holdings. This vulnerability was fixed by the Netcoins development team within the hour.

No customer accounts were compromised, and no customer funds or digital coins were compromised. The coins withdrawn by the user were solely from Netcoins’ own float. The user withdrew 24 BTC and 275k XRP, valued at an estimated CAD $1.58M.

A comprehensive file, including timeline, was shared with BIGG’s forensic investigation division, Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG), which took immediate action - tracing and tracking the withdrawn coins. Law enforcement is involved and investigations will be on-going.

BIGG is in a unique position, as owner of BIG, a leading blockchain forensics company, to work with law enforcement to freeze and seize the stolen coins. We will make every effort to recover our assets. BIG has a full forensic report, being updated in real time, of the coin locations and movements.

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, remarked “The bad actor who fraudulently purchased and withdrew crypto from Netcoins will be pursued to the full extent of our capability as an organization, and with the full force of the law. Our internal control systems and measures, automated and human, worked as designed, and no customers' funds, coins or accounts were compromised or accessed. Netcoins remains fully operational for our valued customers. The actions of one bad actor will not deter us as we continue to follow our mission in creating a safe, compliant and regulated future for cryptocurrency.”

