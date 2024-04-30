APRIL 29, 2024 NEWS RELEASE CSE: BIGG

VANCOUVER - BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG"or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner ofNetcoins, andBlockchain Intelligence GroupandTerraZeroreports its fiscal 2023 financial results. All figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD) unless otherwise noted.

2023 Highlights:

Gross operating revenue of $6.5M, comprising $4.99M for Netcoins, $1.5M for Blockchain Intelligence Group

Despite difficult market conditions for most of 2023: Netcoins revenues were $4.99M (2022 - $5.44M), down only 8% year over year (YoY), and its margin rate was up at 1.73% (2022 - 1.29%). Q4 2023 transactional revenues increased by 70% over Q3 2023 and 149% over the comparative Q4 2022 period, marking a positive market shift largely driven by the price appreciation of Bitcoin (BTC) and speculation on the launch of US-based spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which occurred in early January 2024 Netcoins launched its dedicated OTC Trading Desk in Q4 2023 which traded over $22M in volume and contributed to over $150,000 worth of revenue . Netcoins active users totalled approximately 32,566 (2022 - 48,547), marking a 33% decrease YoY - due to the market downturn. However, in Q4 2023, active users rose by 9% over the prior quarter to 8,645 (Q3 2023 - 7,905), marking a decrease of just 5% as compared to the number of active users in Q4 2022. This upward trend in the number of active users began in the second half of 2023, with an increase in activity and overall improved sentiment in the crypto market particularly at the end of 2023. Blockchain Intelligence Group revenues were $1.5M (2022 - $2.0M), down by 26% YoY with a consistent margin rate of 83% (2022 - 82%). Q4 2023 revenues decreased slightly from the prior month, down by 2% at $378,537 (Q3 2023 - $386,312); however, higher margins and lower costs of sales during the quarter resulted in an overall net increase of 20%.

Acquired the remaining ~70% of TerraZero Technologies Inc. via a business combination at the end of September 2023

As of December 31, 2023, BIGG's cash and crypto holdings were ~$14.7M

The Company has no debt

Further Highlights:

BIGG currently owns ~ 94 Bitcoin, valued at $8.1M

BIGG's current treasury of fiat and crypto assets is valued at over $23M, inclusive of Netcoins' float of ~$8.9M

Netcoins currently has customer Assets Under Custody of approximately ~$115M.

Netcoins is currently focused on its CIRO application and US market expansion

Blockchain Intelligence Group initiated to source partners to integrate and apply artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning training models to leverage its proprietary data aggregated by Blockchain Intelligence Group over the past 8 years relating to Bitcoin, Ethereum and 15 other blockchains

Blockchain Intelligence Group's compliance suite (QLUE and BitRank) now supports 17 blockchains hosting over 47 billion unique blockchain data points, 6.9 million tokens and NFTs, with more blockchains being implemented

In 2023, BIGG weathered a down market,cutting costs to improve its bottom line and increase resiliency to market conditions. In 2024, BIGG is targeting go-to-market products and services that were built in 2023

Selected financial and operating information should be read in conjunction with BIGG's audited consolidated financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available atwww.sedarplus.ca

All financial information in this press release is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Dan Reitzik, Interim CEO commented, "2023 was a transitional year for crypto as Bitcoin traded fairly flat until Q4, and investors and traditional finance started gearing up for the launch of US ETFs in early 2024. Throughout 2023, BIGG significantly trimmed expenses at both Blockchain Intelligence Group and Netcoins, and acquired TerraZero, giving real-world use cases for both BIG and Netcoins. Q1 2024 we are starting to see the results of both the cost-cutting, but more so the growth of Netcoins in terms of significantly increasing revenues, trading volumes, new products, and new clients. Blockchain Intelligence Group will be expanding the markets it services through 2024. We're excited about launching new products this year, aimed at retail users and crypto trading platforms. TerraZero continues to develop its proprietary Intraverse platform with beta clients including Napster, Warner Records, and others spanning across CPG, cosmetics, and gaming, and we expect the highly scalable commercial and consumer versions to fully deploy later this year."

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io.

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 40 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and through its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website www.netcoins.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc.is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visithttps://terrazero.com/or contact[email protected].

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website athttps://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ atwww.sedarplus.ca.

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG's past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

