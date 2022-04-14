Blockchain Intelligence Group Partners with AlphaPoint to Risk Score Cryptocurrency Transactions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) ( CSE: BIGG , OTC: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group , a global cryptocurrency compliance and intelligence company, announced a partnership with AlphaPoint , a white-label software company powering digital asset exchanges worldwide. Blockchain Intelligence Group provides AlphaPoint clients a tool for fast, easy and accurate cryptocurrency risk monitoring with BitRank Verified®.



Part of Blockchain Intelligence Group’s Compliance Suite, a comprehensive suite of tools for cryptocurrency forensics and real-time risk mitigation, BitRank Verified® is a scoring system that helps assess the risk of crypto addresses and transactions. It allows AlphaPoint clients to screen addresses before cryptocurrency transactions are processed, with real-time scoring flags for transactions or addresses associated with terrorism financing, money laundering, human trafficking, and dozens of other flags for criminal activity.

BitRank Verified® gives exchanges visibility to ensure they are not engaging with addresses connected with nefarious activities. Exchanges are protected in real-time from transacting with sanctioned entities and criminal organizations. BitRank Verified® clients set their own risk score tolerance to automatically flag high-risk transactions and clear low-risk transactions.

“BitRank Verified® makes regulatory compliance as simple as a credit score. In light of growing calls for regulatory changes worldwide, technologies for compliance will be seen as essential to drive business growth,” said president at Blockchain Intelligence Group, Lance Morginn. “We are very excited about our partnership with AlphaPoint to create operating leverage for crypto exchanges with compliance and monitoring.”

National Digital Asset Exchange (NDAX), a client of AlphaPoint and Blockchain Intelligence Group, has run Bitrank Verified® smoothly for over 12 months through AlphaPoint. Prior to that, NDAX was using BitRank Verified® independently from AlphaPoint's platform. BitRank Verified® through AlphaPoint creates efficiencies by establishing a strong compliance framework to comply with laws and regulations.



“Today’s fast-changing cryptocurrency market requires multiple solutions for mitigating risk and monitoring important data and forensics,” said Jack Sallen, Co-Founder & VP of Development, AlphaPoint “Through our partnership with Blockchain Intelligence Group, we’re able to provide AlphaPoint clients a secure exchange that allows for both asset management and protection, from a single platform.”

Learn more about Blockchain Intelligence Group and BitRank VerifiedⓇ at www.blockchaingroup.io .

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1 480 625 5772

For Press Requests

Alex Gil

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Blockchain Intelligence Group

BIG@RLYL.com

T: +1 857 217 2925

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank VerifiedⓇ software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~33% of TerraZero.



