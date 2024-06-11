VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG, OTCQX: BBKCF, WKN: A2PS9W) a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group, Netcoins, and TerraZero, announces the launch of a Cutting-Edge Operational Simulator Training for Investigators in partnership with WhiteStream Blockchain Intelligence.

Blockchain Intelligence Group, in partnership with WhiteStream Blockstream Intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of a state-of-the-art Operational Simulator Training Program. This innovative training solution is designed to equip law enforcement and financial crime investigators with the skills and knowledge necessary to tackle the complexities of blockchain-related crimes.

Revolutionizing Investigator Training:

The Operational Simulator Training program offers a comprehensive and interactive learning experience. It immerses investigators in realistic scenarios that mirror real-world complex blockchain crimes. Participants will gain hands-on experience in identifying and tracing fraudulent transactions, disrupting money laundering activities, and investigating market manipulation schemes. The Operational Simulator changes the way investigators are trained using two principles; Continuous Training at all levels and Maintaining Operational Competence, akin to other professionals like pilots and cyber investigators.

Key Features of the Operational Simulator Training:

Realistic Scenario Simulations: Investigators are immersed in simulated environments that replicate a wide range of blockchain-related crimes, including fraud, money laundering, terror financing, market manipulation, tax evasion, and darknet trading.

Hands-on Learning: The program emphasizes practical application, allowing investigators to actively participate in simulated investigations and perform critical tasks such as evidence collection, data analysis, and pattern recognition.

Expert Guidance and Mentorship: Participants receive personalized guidance and mentorship from seasoned professionals with extensive experience in blockchain forensics, ensuring knowledge transfer and best practices.

Continuous training and skills enhancement: The training scenarios are regularly updated to reflect the latest trends and threats in blockchain technology, ensuring investigators at all levels of expertise maintain a strong foundation for continuous learning and professional development.

Manageable and monitored progress: Industry professionals who complete the simulator receive a professional and measurable assessment report after each training session. This allows them and their organizations to closely monitor and manage their investigative level and eventually gain the ability to maintain operational competence.

Industry-Recognized Certification: Participants earn renewable industry-recognized certification badges for their personal and professional profiles, validating their expertise in blockchain forensics and enhancing their credibility within the financial investigations community.

Empowering investigators:

"With the rapid evolution of blockchain technology, investigators must stay ahead of the curve," said Lance Morginn, President at Blockchain Intelligence Group. "The Operational Simulator Training program is designed to provide investigators with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively combat blockchain-related crimes and safeguard our financial systems."

"Given the fast evolution and growing complexity of crypto crime, blockchain investigation training must adopt new tools and methodologies akin to other professionals like pilots and cyber investigators. Also, as a blockchain investigator with over 10 years of experience, I am certain that continuous hands-on practice is the most essential element for achieving and maintaining a high level of investigative proficiency. The Operational Simulator features the ultimate realization of it all." Said Itsik Levy, CEO of Whitestream Blockchain Intelligence.

Watch the full interview with Lance Morginn, President of Blockchain Intelligence Group, on Global One Media Group here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vjNExoWD9bI

Open Invitation

Blockchain Intelligence Group and WhiteStream Blockstream Intelligence invite law enforcement and financial crime investigators to revolutionize their approach to combating blockchain-related crimes. Enroll in the cutting-edge Operational Simulator Training Program and gain the skills and knowledge necessary to stay ahead of the curve. The training can be found at https://cryptoinvestigatortraining.com/operational-simulator/

In addition, Blockchain Intelligence Group offers certifications in cryptocurrency investigations that range from beginner-level to advanced certifications. The training and certifications have been hugely popular with professionals from all over the cryptocurrency market. The Cryptocurrency Investigator Training Certification Series can be found at https://cryptoinvestigatortraining.com/

About Whitestream Blockchain Intelligence

Whitestream is a distinguished blockchain intelligence company boasting over a decade of expertise in blockchain research, analysis, investigation, and training. Comprising a team of seasoned blockchain professionals, the company is dedicated to delivering comprehensive and professional blockchain training and investigation services to financial institutions and government agencies.

Whitestream Blockchain Intelligence courses and other training activities prioritize building a strong knowledge foundation, resulting in longer and more in-depth courses than the industry standard.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. To support this vision, BIGG invests in products and companies. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information, please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple, and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard, and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information, please visit our website www.Netcoins.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero’s Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions, which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://www.TerraZero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

