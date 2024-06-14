BIGG Digital Assets Inc. owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses. The Company is engaged in investing in products and companies within the cryptocurrency industry. Its segments include Netcoins Inc. (Netcoins), Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero Technologies Inc. (TerraZero). Blockchain Intelligence Group is a digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the United States of America. Netcoins is in the business of developing brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of crypto assets easy for the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance, transparency, and safety. TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development company and Web3 technology company. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands. It offers business, government, and law enforcement clients a suite of forensic solutions and advanced analytics.