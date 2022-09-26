Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Biglari Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BH.A   US08986R4083

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.

(BH.A)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:03 2022-09-23 pm EDT
617.02 USD   -0.71%
05:21pBiglari : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
05:07pBiglari Holdings Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05Biglari : Second Quarter Earnings 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biglari : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K

09/26/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
bh-20220914

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
____________________
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 14, 2022
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Indiana 001-38477 82-3784946
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
17802 IH 10 West,
Suite 400
San Antonio, TX 78257
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (210) 344-3400
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Class A common stock BH.A New York Stock Exchange
Class B common stock BH New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.


Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets.

On September 14, 2022, Biglari Holdings Inc. (the "Company") completed the purchase of 685,505 shares of Series A Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Shares") of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation ("Abraxas") for a purchase price of $80 million. The Preferred Shares were purchased pursuant to a Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement between the Company and AG Energy Funding, LLC. The Company's ownership of the Preferred Shares results in its beneficial ownership, both directly and indirectly, of approximately 85% of the voting securities of Abraxas. The Company used working capital and cash on hand to fund the purchase of the Preferred Shares.


SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
September 26, 2022 BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.
By: /s/ Bruce Lewis
Name: Bruce Lewis
Title: Controller

Disclaimer

Biglari Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 21:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.
05:21pBiglari : Acquisition/Asset Disposal - Form 8-K
PU
05:07pBiglari Holdings Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
08/05Biglari : Second Quarter Earnings 2022
PU
08/05Biglari : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/05Biglari Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
08/05Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release
PR
06/24Biglari Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BH) dropped from Russell 2000 Defe..
CI
06/24Biglari Holdings Inc.(NYSE:BH) dropped from Russell 2000 Valu..
CI
05/27Biglari Holdings Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 366 M - -
Net income 2021 35,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,03 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 633
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Biglari Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sardar Biglari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kenneth R. Cooper Director
Ruth J. Person Independent Director
John Garrett Cardwell Independent Director
Phillip L. Cooley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.-11.22%374
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-28.04%96 577
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.24%34 733
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-18.75%15 003
SODEXO-0.05%10 949
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-13.53%5 043