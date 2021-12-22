Log in
    BH.A   US08986R4083

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.

(BH.A)
715.52 USD   +0.74%
12:50pBiglari Holdings Inc. News Release
12:44pFTC Fines Biglari Holdings, Says Company Violated Antitrust Laws
12/21INSIDER BUY : Biglari Holdings
Biglari Holdings Inc. News Release

12/22/2021 | 12:50pm EST
SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH.A; BH) has consented to a Final Judgment for failure to comply with the premerger reporting and waiting requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. Noncompliance with the filing requirement was a technical error. Biglari Holdings had HSR clearance on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc., stock acquisition but the clearance had expired when it purchased an additional of 55,141 shares in March 2020, during the government shutdown caused by the pandemic. 

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biglari-holdings-inc-news-release-301449993.html

SOURCE Biglari Holdings


© PRNewswire 2021
