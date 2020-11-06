Log in
Biglari : Third Quarter Earnings 2020

11/06/2020 | 05:52pm EST

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.

NEWS RELEASE

San Antonio, TX, November 6, 2020 - Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH.A; BH) announces its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

Biglari Holdings Inc.'s earnings for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020 and 2019 are summarized below. To become fully apprised of our results, shareholders should carefully study our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.biglariholdings.com.

(dollars in thousands)

Third Quarter

First Nine Months

2020

2019

2020

2019

Pre-tax operating earnings (loss) ....................................................

$

(854)

$

(2,080)

$

(16,067)

$

(31,000)

Investment gains ............................................................................

27,572

1,449

(87,413)

69,801

Gains on debt extinguishment ........................................................

-

-

5,713

-

Income tax (expense) benefit ........................................................

(5,617)

614

23,449

(7,026)

Net earnings (loss) .........................................................................

$

21,101

$

(17)

$

(74,318)

$

31,775

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

Class A equivalent shares outstanding ............................................

620,592

620,592

Analysis of Results:

Investments affect our reported quarterly earnings based on their carrying value. We do not regard the quarterly or annual fluctuations in our investments to be meaningful. Therefore, our operating businesses are best analyzed before the impact of investment gains. As a consequence, in the preceding table we separate earnings of our operating businesses from our investment gains.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.

Comment on Regulation G

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Biglari Holdings defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ markedly from those projected or discussed here. Biglari Holdings cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, for actual results may differ materially from expectations. Biglari Holdings does not update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Further information on the types of factors that could affect Biglari Holdings and its business can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC.

***

Attachments

Disclaimer

Biglari Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2020 22:51:07 UTC
