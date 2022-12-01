Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bigtincan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTH   AU000000BTH6

BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BTH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:11 2022-12-01 pm EST
0.7400 AUD   +8.82%
05:51pAustralia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm, shares jump
RE
05:25pBigtincan Holdings Limited Unsolicited, Non-Binding, Conditional Offer from SQN Investors
AW
05:23pAustralia's Bigtincan receives $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm, shares jump

12/01/2022 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australia's Bigtincan Holdings Ltd said on Friday it had received a buyout bid from private equity adviser SQN Investors, valuing the software firm at A$441.9 million ($300.62 million).

Shares of Bigtincan surged as much as 14.7% to their highest in more than three months after the A$0.80 per-share offer, which represents a 17.6% premium to the stock's last close on Thursday.

If the deal goes through, Bigtincan will join a handful of Australian software firms that have agreed to be bought out by private equity firms in recent months.

However, Bigtincan has urged its shareholders not to take any action for now as it has been in preliminary talks with other interested parties related to a potential buyout deal.

SQN Investors, which hold a 13.6% stake in the artificial intelligence-powered software provider, intends to fund the acquisition via a combination of equity and a potential debt financing, according to Bigtincan. ($1 = 1.4699 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:51pAustralia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm, shares jump
RE
05:25pBigtincan Holdings Limited Unsolicited, Non-Binding, Conditional Offer from SQN Invest..
AW
05:23pAustralia's Bigtincan receives $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
RE
05:21pBigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Unsolicited, Non-Binding, Conditional Offer from SQ..
AQ
11/21Transcript : Bigtincan Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11/21Bigtincan Holdings Limited AGM Presentation and Webinar Presentation
AW
11/21Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) AGM Presentation and Webinar Presentation
AQ
11/18Bigtincan Holdings Limited cancelled the acquisition of LiveTiles Limited.
CI
11/17Bigtincan Holdings Limited Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AW
11/17Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 126 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net income 2023 -3,90 M -2,62 M -2,62 M
Net cash 2023 38,4 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 -98,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 381 M 256 M 256 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float -
Chart BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,69 AUD
Average target price 1,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target 84,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Keane Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Welch President & Chief Operating Officer
Tom Amos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Turco Chief Technology Officer
Vivian Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-33.00%256
MODERNA, INC.-30.74%67 581
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.73%40 495
LONZA GROUP AG-35.64%38 281
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.30.08%27 139
SEAGEN INC.-21.48%22 538