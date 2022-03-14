Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bigtincan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTH   AU000000BTH6

BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BTH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/14 01:10:20 am
0.705 AUD   +2.17%
05:40pBIGTINCAN : ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference Presentation
PU
03/10Bigtincan Wins Silver Stevie® Award for its Sales Enablement Solution
AQ
03/09TRANSCRIPT : Bigtincan Holdings Limited - Special Call
CI
Bigtincan : ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference Presentation

03/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH)

ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference

onlyThe Buying

useExperience of the Future

ersonalDavid Keane Co-Founder and CEO

15 March 2022

1

About Bigtincan

OVERVIEW

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX: BTH) is a onlyglobal leader in sales enablement software.

Bigtincan has 2,000+ customer deployments (90+ of the

Fortune 500), over 1,000,000 licensed users, an established business in North America and an emerging business in European &

useAsian markets.

Bigtincan is an industry leading, fully native platform:

One of few providers oﬀering all 3 core capabilities; content,

training and coaching, engagement

Bigtincan's recent results show the beneﬁts of scale with growing

ersonal

eﬃciency, strong organic growth and a positive adjusted EBITDA

of $1.2m

• Winner of multiple industry awards including recent Gold Medalist in the 2022 SoftwareReviews Sales Enablement Data Quadrant Buyers Guide Report

NB: * Market Cap as at 10 March 2022. #Cash from 1H FY22 Results.

^ARR is annualised recurring revenue. See Glossary for detailed descriptions. All amounts AUD.

2

$388m

Market capitalisation*

Sydney and Boston

Headquarters

$112m

$1.2m

ARR^

Adjusted EBITDA

up 132% YoY

up 133% YoY

$741m

$49.9

Lifetime Value

Cash and cash

up 98% YoY

equivalents#

NOTABLE

ACHIEVEMENTS

© 2022, Bigtincan Holdings Limited

About Bigtincan

only

Globally established and growing ASX-listed enterprise SaaS business with $112m ARR

2,000+

1M+

60

21

90+

use

Customer

enterprise users

countries with

global

Fortune 500

ersonal

deployments

users

locations

customers

3

Our

onlyMission useersonal

Create the buying

experience of

the future

4

Engage

Customers

Empower

Sellers

Bigtincan Holdings Limited

ersonal use only

Video





Bigtincan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2022



