Bigtincan : ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference Presentation

About Bigtincan
OVERVIEW
Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX: BTH) is a onlyglobal leader in sales enablement software.
Bigtincan has 2,000+ customer deployments (90+ of the
Fortune 500), over 1,000,000 licensed users, an established business in North America and an emerging business in European &
useAsian markets.
Bigtincan is an industry leading, fully native platform:
• One of few providers oﬀering all 3 core capabilities; content,
training and coaching, engagement
• Bigtincan's recent results show the beneﬁts of scale with growing
eﬃciency, strong organic growth and a positive adjusted EBITDA
of $1.2m
• Winner of multiple industry awards including recent Gold Medalist in the 2022 SoftwareReviews Sales Enablement Data Quadrant Buyers Guide Report
NB: * Market Cap as at 10 March 2022. #Cash from 1H FY22 Results.
^ARR is annualised recurring revenue. See Glossary for detailed descriptions. All amounts AUD.
