  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bigtincan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTH   AU000000BTH6

BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BTH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:11 2022-12-27 pm EST
0.5400 AUD   +0.93%
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Acquires SalesDirector.ai
AW
12/13Bigtincan Holdings Limited Market Update
AW
12/13Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Market Update
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Bigtincan Holdings Limited Acquires SalesDirector.ai

12/27/2022 | 04:45pm EST
Bigtincan Acquires SalesDirector.ai

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BGTHF) a global software company providing a leading AI-powered sales enablement automation platform, is pleased to announce the completion of the tech-focused strategic acquisition of SalesDirector.ai, a leading revenue intelligence and data platform provider, by its wholly owned US subsidiary, BTC Mobility, LLC.

The SalesDirector.ai technology links people, activity and engagement across the buyer's journey to derive insights, including opportunity risk and relationship strength, and then makes intelligent recommendations. By capturing all sales, marketing, and customer success activity the technology drives actionable revenue insights required to make the right business decisions.

Combining SalesDirector.ai technology with Bigtincan's existing content, engagement and relationship analytics enhances Bigtincan's AI-powered insights capabilities to drive guided selling and improve forecasting accuracy.

The SalesDirector.ai team brings over 30 years of experience in revenue intelligence and AI-driven technologies, and provides the opportunity for Bigtincan to expand into revenue intelligence which is forecasted to be a significant part of the US$4B Sales Analytics market by 2025.

"Every organisation has to be more productive," said David Keane, CEO and Co-Founder of Bigtincan. "With the Sales Enablement market shifting towards a more holistic approach encompassing Revenue Enablement, we can deliver more value to our customers by providing full-cycle sellers with AI-driven recommendations on the next best actions, based on intelligent sales analytics from SalesDirector.ai."

Consideration

Consideration for the acquisition (US$1.2m) is a combination of cash and equity which consists of:

- a cash payment of US$800k at Closing (subject to adjustment for transaction expenses, cash balances and indebtedness); and

- the issue of fully paid ordinary shares in Bigtincan at $0.535 per share based on the price per share as at the close of 23 December 2022, with a value of US$400,711.

The initial cash component of the acquisition was fully funded from cash reserves raised through the institutional placement completed in December 2022.

The share component of the consideration was issued to employee shareholders of SalesDirector with ~50% subject to voluntary escrow restrictions for 12 months and the balance unrestricted. In addition, one shareholder, who is not an employee, received unrestricted shares.

The shares were issued within Bigtincan's issuing capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Bigtincan revenue or costs in FY23.



About Bigtincan Holdings Limited:

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.



Source:
Bigtincan Holdings Limited



Contact:

Mark Ohlsson
Company Secretary
+61 400 801 814 
Investor@bigtincan.com 

Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan Management
+61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
