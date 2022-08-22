Bigtincan Holdings Limited FY2022 Full Year Results Investor Webinar Notice

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BGTHF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a live webinar where management will provide an overview of the Full Year Results for the period ending 30 June 2022. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11:00 am AEST on Tuesday 30 August 2022 / USA Monday 29 August 9:00 pm EDT.



Details of the event are as follows:



Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited Full Year Results Investor Webinar

Presenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane and Global Financial Controller, Cyril Desouza

Date and Time: Tuesday 30 August 2022 at 11:00 am AEST (US 9:00 pm EDT 29 August)

Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration



To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2SK15361



After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send questions via email beforehand to the contact below.







About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd:



Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.





