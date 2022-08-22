Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bigtincan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTH   AU000000BTH6

BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BTH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-08-22 am EDT
0.7400 AUD   -1.99%
05:46pBigtincan Holdings Limited FY2022 Full Year Results Investor Webinar Notice
AW
05:46pBIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : BTH) FY2022 Full Year Results Investor Webinar Notice
AQ
08/10Bigtincan Holdings Ltd Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bigtincan Holdings Limited FY2022 Full Year Results Investor Webinar Notice

08/22/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FY2022 Full Year Results Investor Webinar Notice

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BGTHF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a live webinar where management will provide an overview of the Full Year Results for the period ending 30 June 2022. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11:00 am AEST on Tuesday 30 August 2022 / USA Monday 29 August 9:00 pm EDT.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited Full Year Results Investor Webinar
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane and Global Financial Controller, Cyril Desouza
Date and Time: Tuesday 30 August 2022 at 11:00 am AEST (US 9:00 pm EDT 29 August)
Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration

To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2SK15361

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send questions via email beforehand to the contact below.



About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd:

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.



Source:
Bigtincan Holdings Ltd



Contact:

Mark Ohlsson
Company Secretary
+61 400 801 814 
Investor@bigtincan.com 

Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan Management
+61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:46pBigtincan Holdings Limited FY2022 Full Year Results Investor Webinar Notice
AW
05:46pBIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : BTH) FY2022 Full Year Results Investor Webinar Notice
AQ
08/10Bigtincan Holdings Ltd Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation
AW
08/09BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : BTH) Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation
AQ
08/02Bigtincan Unveils Analytics Experience and Delivers Enhancements to Award-Winning Sales..
AQ
08/02Bigtincan Holdings Limited Unveils Analytics Experience and Delivers Enhancements to Sa..
CI
07/28BIGTINCAN : 2021 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
07/28BIGTINCAN : Appendix 4G - 2021 updated
PU
07/27Bigtincan Declares August 3rd National Sales and Marketing Collaboration Day
AQ
07/27Bigtincan Holdings More than Doubles Fiscal Q4 Cash Receipts; Shares Climb 5%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 107 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net income 2022 -8,45 M -5,80 M -5,80 M
Net cash 2022 41,6 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -81,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 409 M 281 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float -
Chart BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,74 AUD
Average target price 1,25 AUD
Spread / Average Target 69,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Keane Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Welch President & Chief Operating Officer
Tom Amos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Turco Chief Technology Officer
Vivian Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.62%286
MODERNA, INC.-42.48%57 154
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-15.28%44 579
LONZA GROUP AG-25.95%43 637
SEAGEN INC.11.04%31 662
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.36%25 922