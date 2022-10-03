Bigtincan Holdings Limited Response to Media Speculation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BGTHF), a global software company providing a leading AI-powered sales enablement automation platform, confirms (in response to recent media speculation) that it has made a confidential, non-binding, indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the share capital of LiveTiles Limited ACN 066 139 991 (LVT) by way of scheme of arrangement (Indicative Proposal).



Under the Indicative Proposal, LVT shareholders would be entitled to receive A$0.07 cash per share, less any dividends or distributions paid to shareholders after the date of the Indicative Proposal. The Indicative Proposal contemplates LVT shareholders being given the option to receive part of the consideration in the form of shares in BTH.

The Indicative Proposal is subject to a number of conditions, including (but not limited to):



- completion of satisfactory due diligence;

- no disposal of any of LVT's material assets;

- no material change to LVT's assets or prospects; and

- entry into a scheme implementation deed on customary terms and conditions.



Discussions between BTH and LVT are preliminary in nature. No agreement has been reached and there is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate.







