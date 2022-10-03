Advanced search
    BTH   AU000000BTH6

BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BTH)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:11 2022-10-03 pm EDT
0.5400 AUD   +2.86%
05:37pBigtincan Holdings Limited Response to Media Speculation
AW
05:37pBigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Response to Media Speculation
AQ
09/22Bigtincan Holdings Locks In 43% of Fiscal 2023 Annual Recurring Revenue
MT
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Response to Media Speculation

10/03/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Response to Media Speculation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BGTHF), a global software company providing a leading AI-powered sales enablement automation platform, confirms (in response to recent media speculation) that it has made a confidential, non-binding, indicative proposal to acquire 100% of the share capital of LiveTiles Limited ACN 066 139 991 (LVT) by way of scheme of arrangement (Indicative Proposal).

Under the Indicative Proposal, LVT shareholders would be entitled to receive A$0.07 cash per share, less any dividends or distributions paid to shareholders after the date of the Indicative Proposal. The Indicative Proposal contemplates LVT shareholders being given the option to receive part of the consideration in the form of shares in BTH.
The Indicative Proposal is subject to a number of conditions, including (but not limited to):

- completion of satisfactory due diligence;
- no disposal of any of LVT's material assets;
- no material change to LVT's assets or prospects; and
- entry into a scheme implementation deed on customary terms and conditions.

Discussions between BTH and LVT are preliminary in nature. No agreement has been reached and there is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate.



About Bigtincan Holdings Limited:

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.



Source:
Bigtincan Holdings Limited



Contact:

Mark Ohlsson
Company Secretary
+61 400 801 814 
Investor@bigtincan.com 

Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan Management
+61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
Consensus
