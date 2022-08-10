Log in
    BTH   AU000000BTH6

BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BTH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:33 2022-08-09 pm EDT
0.7200 AUD   +0.70%
08/10Bigtincan Holdings Ltd Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation
AW
08/09BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LTD (ASX : BTH) Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation
AQ
08/02Bigtincan Unveils Analytics Experience and Delivers Enhancements to Award-Winning Sales Enablement Platform
AQ
Bigtincan Holdings Ltd Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation

08/10/2022 | 12:00am EDT
Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) has 2000+ customer deployments (90+ of the Fortune 500), over 1,000,000 licensed users, an established business in North America and an emerging business in the UK and European markets.

Bigtincan has achieved >$120m in Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) at 30 June 2022, representing 126% year on year ARR growth.

Bigtincan is an industry leading, fully native platform:

- One of few providers offering all 3 core capabilities; content, training and coaching, and engagement

- Bigtincan's recent results show strong organic growth and acquisition track record

*To view the Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5V4Y73X3



About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd:

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.



Source:
Bigtincan Holdings Ltd



Contact:

Mark Ohlsson
Company Secretary
+61 400 801 814 
Investor@bigtincan.com 

Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan Management
+61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
