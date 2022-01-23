Bigtincan : Q2 FY22 Appendix 4C and Commentary

On 11 January 2022, Bigtincan announced the general availability of Bigtincan for Salesforce on Salesforce's AppExchange, empowering customers to intelligently serve up enablement resources and insights within the CRM. Bigtincan's data science approach delivers the right content and training within Salesforce using a powerful recommendation engine - allowing their customers to efficiently deliver personalised buying experiences using relevant content and knowledge.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Bigtincan for Salesforce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PFVBcEAP.

This is the first generally available product to be managed by the Bigtincan Data Products Group, and an indication of the potential use of the data collected by the Bigtincan platform to transform the future of work for customer facing workers.

On the 19th of January 2022, Bigtincan announced it was recognised as a gold medalist and leader in the 2022 Sales Enablement Data Quadrant report from SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group. The award is based on the collective knowledge of real users and placement is based on satisfaction with product features, vendor experience, capabilities, and emotional sentiment.

SoftwareReviews named Bigtincan a gold medalist as it received an 8.9 out of 10 composite score, which represents the complete and aggregated satisfaction score from end users. Quality of features, ease of customisation and vendor support were amongst the strongest capabilities associated with Bigtincan, resulting in a 100% Plan to Renew reported by their users

Investor Relations

During Q2 FY22, Bigtincan conducted the FY21 AGM with all resolutions passed. Bigtincan thanks shareholders for their ongoing support. Please see - https://investor.bigtincan.comfor further detail.

To provide investors with a view to the product development progression and future direction of the Bigtincan platform, Bigtincan is pleased to announce that the Company's next Investor Product and Technology Event will be held in mid February 2022 with details to be made available on the ASX website and at https://investor.bigtincan.comin the coming weeks.

Bigtincan uses certain measures to manage and report on its business that are not recognised under AAS or IFRS. These measures are collectively referred to under Regulatory Guide 230 'Disclosing non-IFRS financial information' published by ASIC. Annualised Recurring

Revenue (ARR) represents contracted, recurring revenue on an annualised basis.