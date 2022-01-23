Bigtincan : Q2 FY22 Appendix 4C and Commentary Presentation
Q2 FY22 Appendix 4C & Quarterly Report Brieﬁng
Q2 FY22 Cash Flow Highlights
Total cash receipts
increased 150% to $26.3m Q2 FY21.
payments for the ﬁrst full quarter of Brainshark, and associated
Brainshark integration investments.
$1.1m operating cash positive
for Q2 FY22.
~$50m cash and cash equivalents
as at 31 December 2021,
with a strong accounts receivables.
2
Q2 FY22 Trading Highlights & Outlook
ARR growth to $112m, 133% over December 2020 previous
corresponding period.
onlyNew customer wins and expansion
Bigtincan released new versions across its three core Hubs (Content,
Learning, Engagement) oﬀering new features and capabilities to continue
Bigtincan's market leadership position.
Bigtincan is on track to achieve or exceed $119m in ARR and $109m
revenue for FY22.
3
GROWTH SOURCES
New
Expansion in key
customer wins
existing customers
Sectoral awareness
Growing
and new product
upsell/cross sell
oﬀerings
New Wins
Platform
and Expansion
Cross Sell
Customer wins and expansions
Growing strength with Q2 deals
with wins at Konecranes, Clorox,
including; RevRV, Convatech and Lion
Singer Equipment, Doma, Yokohama
Tires and expansion in Genentech,
Delta Airlines, Brookdale, GUESS and
ThermoFisher.
