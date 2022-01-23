Log in
Bigtincan : Q2 FY22 Appendix 4C and Commentary Presentation

01/23/2022 | 04:34pm EST
onlyBigtincan

useHoldings Ltd.

Q2 FY22 Appendix 4C & Quarterly Report Brieﬁng ersonal24th January 2022

Q2 FY22 Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash receipts increased 150% to $26.3m Q2 FY21.

onlyCash operating payments of $25.2m including operating

payments for the ﬁrst full quarter of Brainshark, and associated

use

Brainshark integration investments.

$1.1m operating cash positive for Q2 FY22.

ersonal

~$50m cash and cash equivalents as at 31 December 2021,

with a strong accounts receivables.

2

© 2022, Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.

Q2 FY22 Trading Highlights & Outlook

ARR growth to $112m, 133% over December 2020 previous

corresponding period.

onlyNew customer wins and expansion

use

Bigtincan released new versions across its three core Hubs (Content,

Learning, Engagement) oﬀering new features and capabilities to continue

Bigtincan's market leadership position.

Bigtincan is on track to achieve or exceed $119m in ARR and $109m

ersonal

revenue for FY22.

3

© 2022, Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.

onlyuse ersonal4

GROWTH SOURCES

New

Expansion in key

customer wins

existing customers

Sectoral awareness

Growing

and new product

upsell/cross sell

oﬀerings

© 2022, Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.

Growth Sources

onlyuse ersonal5

New Wins

Platform

and Expansion

Cross Sell

Customer wins and expansions

Growing strength with Q2 deals

with wins at Konecranes, Clorox,

including; RevRV, Convatech and Lion

Singer Equipment, Doma, Yokohama

Tires and expansion in Genentech,

Delta Airlines, Brookdale, GUESS and

ThermoFisher.

© 2022, Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 21:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 107 M 76,8 M 76,8 M
Net income 2022 -9,13 M -6,55 M -6,55 M
Net cash 2022 46,9 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -49,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 487 M 351 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 230
Free-Float -
