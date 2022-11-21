Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Bigtincan Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTH   AU000000BTH6

BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

(BTH)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:13 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.6700 AUD   -2.19%
05:14pBigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) AGM Presentation and Webinar Presentation
AQ
11/18Bigtincan Holdings Limited cancelled the acquisition of LiveTiles Limited.
CI
11/17Bigtincan Holdings Limited Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Bigtincan Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

11/21/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good morning. My name is Jane Morgan, and thank you for joining the Bigtincan Holdings Limited Annual General Meeting. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to the Independent...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:14pBigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) AGM Presentation and Webinar Presentation
AQ
11/18Bigtincan Holdings Limited cancelled the acquisition of LiveTiles Limited.
CI
11/17Bigtincan Holdings Limited Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AW
11/17Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AQ
10/26Transcript : Bigtincan Holdings Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26Bigtincan Holdings Limited Q1 FY23 Quarterly Report Commentary
AW
10/26Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Q1 FY23 Quarterly Report Commentary
AQ
10/25Bigtincan Holdings Limited Quarterly Report and 4C Investor Briefing Notice
AW
10/25Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Quarterly Report and 4C Investor Briefing Notice
AQ
10/25Bigtincan Launches Sales Enablement App for macOS
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 126 M 83,2 M 83,2 M
Net income 2023 -3,90 M -2,57 M -2,57 M
Net cash 2023 38,4 M 25,3 M 25,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -97,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 378 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float -
Chart BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,69 AUD
Average target price 1,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target 86,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Keane Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Welch President & Chief Operating Officer
Tom Amos Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Turco Chief Technology Officer
Vivian Stewart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.51%247
MODERNA, INC.-28.50%69 763
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.23%39 708
LONZA GROUP AG-34.98%38 629
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.28.18%26 741
SEAGEN INC.-14.77%24 463