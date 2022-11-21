Transcript : Bigtincan Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

Advanced search
Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
Bigtincan Holdings Limited
Summary
BTH
AU000000BTH6
BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
(BTH)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
07:13 2022-11-21 pm EST
0.6700
AUD
-2.19%
05:14p
Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) AGM Presentation and Webinar Presentation
AQ
11/18
Bigtincan Holdings Limited cancelled the acquisition of LiveTiles Limited.
CI
11/17
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AW
11/21/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Good morning. My name is Jane Morgan, and thank you for joining the Bigtincan Holdings Limited Annual General Meeting. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand you over to the Independent...
All news about BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
05:14p
Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) AGM Presentation and Webinar Presentation
AQ
11/18
Bigtincan Holdings Limited cancelled the acquisition of LiveTiles Limited.
CI
11/17
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AW
11/17
Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Launches Zoom Integration and LiveTiles Update
AQ
10/26
Transcript : Bigtincan Holdings Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
10/26
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Q1 FY23 Quarterly Report Commentary
AW
10/26
Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Q1 FY23 Quarterly Report Commentary
AQ
10/25
Bigtincan Holdings Limited Quarterly Report and 4C Investor Briefing Notice
AW
10/25
Bigtincan Holdings Limited (asx : BTH) Quarterly Report and 4C Investor Briefing Notice
AQ
10/25
Bigtincan Launches Sales Enablement App for macOS
AQ
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2023
126 M
83,2 M
83,2 M
Net income 2023
-3,90 M
-2,57 M
-2,57 M
Net cash 2023
38,4 M
25,3 M
25,3 M
P/E ratio 2023
-97,9x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
378 M
249 M
249 M
EV / Sales 2023
2,69x
EV / Sales 2024
2,35x
Nbr of Employees
495
Free-Float
-
Chart BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,69 AUD
Average target price
1,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target
86,1%
Managers and Directors
David Keane
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Welch
President & Chief Operating Officer
Tom Amos
Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Turco
Chief Technology Officer
Vivian Stewart
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BIGTINCAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
-32.51%
247
MODERNA, INC.
-28.50%
69 763
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-24.23%
39 708
LONZA GROUP AG
-34.98%
38 629
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
28.18%
26 741
SEAGEN INC.
-14.77%
24 463
