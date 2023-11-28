Bigtincan Holdings Limited
Equities
BTH
AU000000BTH6
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1950 AUD
|+14.71%
|+30.00%
|-63.21%
|Nov. 15
|Bigtincan Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2024
|CI
|Oct. 03
|Bigtincan Holdings Limited Announces Resignation of Farouk Hussein as Non-Executive Director
|CI
Presenter SpeechJane Morgan (Executives)Good morning. My name is Jane Morgan, and thank you for joining the Bigtin...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Beta Pharmaceutical Limited is a Australia-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, development and commercialization of products and therapies targeting the chemoprevention and treatment of breast cancer. The Company is working in collaboration with scientists at the College of Pharmacy, University of Louisiana at Monroe in southern the United States of America (ULM) to develop cancer chemopreventive agents using natural phytonutrients, called tocotrienols as treatments for breast cancers. Funded by Beta Pharmaceutical Limited, the applied research programme with ULM includes four laboratories and is known as the Breast Cancer and Health Project, which has been underway.
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0.1700AUD
Average target price
0.5650AUD
Spread / Average Target
+232.35%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-63.21%
|72 M $
|+66.65%
|40 453 M $
|+2.98%
|38 458 M $
|-56.47%
|29 633 M $
|-25.18%
|29 066 M $
|+37.75%
|22 180 M $
|-32.10%
|19 978 M $
|+2.80%
|17 370 M $
|-17.15%
|10 860 M $
|-10.41%
|9 987 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Bigtincan Holdings Limited - Australian Stock Exchange
- News Bigtincan Holdings Limited
- Transcript : Bigtincan Holdings Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call