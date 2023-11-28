Beta Pharmaceutical Limited is a Australia-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, development and commercialization of products and therapies targeting the chemoprevention and treatment of breast cancer. The Company is working in collaboration with scientists at the College of Pharmacy, University of Louisiana at Monroe in southern the United States of America (ULM) to develop cancer chemopreventive agents using natural phytonutrients, called tocotrienols as treatments for breast cancers. Funded by Beta Pharmaceutical Limited, the applied research programme with ULM includes four laboratories and is known as the Breast Cancer and Health Project, which has been underway.