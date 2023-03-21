2022 financial year: Preliminary Group earnings for the Bijou Brigitte Group

Hamburg, 16 March 2023 - According to preliminary and still unaudited figures, the Bijou Brigitte Group generated profit before income taxes of EUR 46.3 million (previous year: EUR 19.9 million) in the 2022 financial year and thus significantly exceeded the forecast range of EUR 20.0 million to EUR 35.0 million. The main reason for this earnings development is the positive sales trend following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in individual countries and the subsequent cost reduction and consolidation of the store network in the reporting year. Net profit after taxes in 2022 came to EUR 35.3 million, following EUR 17.0 million in the previous year.

The consolidated and annual financial statements of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG for the 2022 financial year will be published in April 2023. The Annual General Meeting is planned for 20 June 2023.

