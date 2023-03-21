Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIJ   DE0005229504

BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG

(BIJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:34:42 2023-03-21 am EDT
44.70 EUR   -0.22%
09:21a2022 Financial Year : Preliminary Group earnings for the Bijou Brigitte Group
PU
01/12Bijou Brigitte : Preliminary Group sales of EUR 306.5 million
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte : Sales report as of 30 September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2022 financial year: Preliminary Group earnings for the Bijou Brigitte Group

03/21/2023 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2022 financial year: Preliminary Group earnings for the Bijou Brigitte Group
Hamburg, 16 March 2023 - According to preliminary and still unaudited figures, the Bijou Brigitte Group generated profit before income taxes of EUR 46.3 million (previous year: EUR 19.9 million) in the 2022 financial year and thus significantly exceeded the forecast range of EUR 20.0 million to EUR 35.0 million. The main reason for this earnings development is the positive sales trend following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions in individual countries and the subsequent cost reduction and consolidation of the store network in the reporting year. Net profit after taxes in 2022 came to EUR 35.3 million, following EUR 17.0 million in the previous year.
The consolidated and annual financial statements of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG for the 2022 financial year will be published in April 2023. The Annual General Meeting is planned for 20 June 2023.
If you have any queries, please contact:
Evelyn Elsholz
Investor Relations/Business Press
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 606 09 3250
Email: ir@bijou-brigitte.com
wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com
Details Category: Ad hoc notices of the Bijou Brigitte Group Published: 21 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Bijou Brigitte AG published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG
09:21a2022 Financial Year : Preliminary Group earnings for the Bijou Brigitte Group
PU
01/12Bijou Brigitte : Preliminary Group sales of EUR 306.5 million
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte : Sales report as of 30 September 2022
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires : Half-year financial report as of 30 June 2022 (PDF /..
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
2022Bijou Brigitte : Updated forecast for the 2022 financial year
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires : Group earnings before taxes of EUR 11.7 million in f..
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires : records sales of EUR 131.4 million in the first half..
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte Modische Accessoires : Annual General Meeting resolves to suspend dividend ..
PU
2022Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 216 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2021 17,0 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net cash 2021 31,8 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 345 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 209
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG
Duration : Period :
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,80 €
Average target price 45,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
Managers and Directors
Roland Werner Member-Management Board
Marc Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Friedhelm Steinberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Matthias Böge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Ebermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG5.16%369
INDITEX14.73%95 035
KERING16.93%72 795
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.2.06%63 893
ROSS STORES, INC.-12.00%35 174
HENNES & MAURITZ AB9.09%19 212
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer