EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Jahresabschluss_2023.pdf
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Geschaeftsbericht_2023.pdf
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
|Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
|22399 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.group.bijou-brigitte.com
