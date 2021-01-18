Log in
Bijou Brigitte: Preliminary Group sales of EUR 205 million

01/18/2021 | 07:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hamburg, Germany, 15 January 2021 - According to preliminary figures, the Hamburg-based Bijou Brigitte Group generated sales of EUR 205 million in the 2020 financial year. Group sales therefore fell by 38.6% compared to the previous year (previous year: EUR 334 million). This decline is mainly due to the impact of state measures introduced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Group sales are within the range of EUR 200-210 million which was published in the updated sales forecast in November 2020.

The store network was reduced by 52 locations to 990 in the 2020 financial year (previous year: 1,042).

Further information about Group earnings and the dividend proposal is due to be published in the second half of March.

If you have any queries, please contact:

Evelyn Elsholz, Investor Relations / Business Press
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 / 606 09 - 3250
E-Mail: ir@bijou-brigitte.com
wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com

Details Category: Ad hoc notices of the Bijou Brigitte Group Published: 18 January 2021

Disclaimer

Bijou Brigitte AG published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 12:27:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
