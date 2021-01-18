Bijou Brigitte: Preliminary Group sales of EUR 205 million

Hamburg, Germany, 15 January 2021 - According to preliminary figures, the Hamburg-based Bijou Brigitte Group generated sales of EUR 205 million in the 2020 financial year. Group sales therefore fell by 38.6% compared to the previous year (previous year: EUR 334 million). This decline is mainly due to the impact of state measures introduced in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. Group sales are within the range of EUR 200-210 million which was published in the updated sales forecast in November 2020.

The store network was reduced by 52 locations to 990 in the 2020 financial year (previous year: 1,042).

Further information about Group earnings and the dividend proposal is due to be published in the second half of March.

