Bijou Brigitte: Sales report as of 30 September 2022

10/25/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Hamburg, 7 October 2022 - According to preliminary figures, the Bijou Brigitte Group generated sales of EUR 220.1 million in the first nine months of the current year. This represents an increase of 52.2% compared to the same period of the previous year (30 September 2021: EUR 144.6 million), which is also due to the lockdowns in Germany in the comparable period of 2021.
As of 30 September 2022, the store network comprised 905 stores (31 December 2021: 926 stores). The number of stores in the Bijou Brigitte Group at the close of 2022 is expected to be slightly lower than in the previous year.
If you have any queries, please contact:
Evelyn Elsholz
Investor Relations/Business Press
Tel.: +49 40 60609-3250
Email: ir@bijou-brigitte.com
wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com
Details Category: Ad hoc notices of the Bijou Brigitte Group Published: 25 October 2022

Disclaimer

Bijou Brigitte AG published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
