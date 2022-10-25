Bijou Brigitte: Sales report as of 30 September 2022

Hamburg, 7 October 2022 - According to preliminary figures, the Bijou Brigitte Group generated sales of EUR 220.1 million in the first nine months of the current year. This represents an increase of 52.2% compared to the same period of the previous year (30 September 2021: EUR 144.6 million), which is also due to the lockdowns in Germany in the comparable period of 2021.

As of 30 September 2022, the store network comprised 905 stores (31 December 2021: 926 stores). The number of stores in the Bijou Brigitte Group at the close of 2022 is expected to be slightly lower than in the previous year.

If you have any queries, please contact:

Evelyn Elsholz

Investor Relations/Business Press

Tel.: +49 40 60609-3250

Email: ir@bijou-brigitte.com

wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com