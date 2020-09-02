Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 09, 2020

Address:

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: September 09, 2020Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/images/pdf/de/investor_relations/annual_report/halbjahresfinanzbericht_2020.pdf

