Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/02/2020 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.09.2020 / 10:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 09, 2020
Address: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/images/pdf/de/investor_relations/annual_report/halbjahresfinanzbericht_2020.pdf

02.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
22399 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.group.bijou-brigitte.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1126483  02.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1126483&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
