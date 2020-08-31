Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft    BIJ   DE0005229504

BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BIJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires : Consolidated loss of EUR 30.3 million in first half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:30am EDT
Consolidated loss of EUR 30.3 million in first half of 2020
Hamburg, Germany, 26 August 2020 - In the first half of 2020 the development of the Bijou Brigitte Group's sales and profit was significantly affected by the measures taken by government to counteract the spread of the coronavirus. According to preliminary figures, Bijou Brigitte achieved revenue of EUR 82.8 million in the first six months of the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 149.3 million; -44.5 %). Despite the decline in revenue of EUR 66.5 million compared to the same period of the previous year, the Group recorded a loss of only EUR 30.3 million before income taxes in the first half of 2020 thanks to massive cost savings (previous year: profit of EUR 6.6 million). The preliminary net result after taxes was EUR -25.1 million, compared to EUR 3.7 million in the first half of 2019.
As of 30 June 2020, the store network comprised 1,028 concessions (31 December 2019: 1,042).
The Group will provide an adjusted sales and earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year as part of the half-year financial report, which will be published in September 2020.
If you have any queries, please contact:

Hannah Höchst, Investor Relations / Business Press
Tel.: +49 (0)40 606 093 250
Fax: +49 (0)40 602 64 09
Email: ir@bijou-brigitte.com
wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com

Details Category: Ad hoc notices of the Bijou Brigitte Group Published: 26 August 2020

Disclaimer

Bijou Brigitte AG published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:30aBIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Consolidated loss of EUR 30.3 million in f..
PU
05/20BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Annual Report of the Bijou Brigitte Group ..
PU
04/23BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2019BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2019BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : decides on share buy-back programme
PU
2019BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Annual General Meeting decides to pay divi..
PU
2019BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
20192018 FINANCIAL YEAR : Proposed dividend of EUR 3.00 per share
PU
2018BIJOU BRIGITTE : Sales report as of 30 September 2018
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 327 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2020 20,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net cash 2020 131 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,60x
Yield 2020 12,4%
Capitalization 186 M 221 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 468
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 24,10 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Werner Chairman-Management Board
Friedhelm Steinberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Claus-Matthias Böge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Ebermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-50.21%221
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-23.53%89 098
KERING SA-11.77%76 775
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-5.68%59 458
ROSS STORES, INC.-19.40%33 396
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-26.24%26 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group