Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires : Consolidated loss of EUR 30.3 million in first half of 2020

Hamburg, Germany, 26 August 2020 - In the first half of 2020 the development of the Bijou Brigitte Group's sales and profit was significantly affected by the measures taken by government to counteract the spread of the coronavirus. According to preliminary figures, Bijou Brigitte achieved revenue of EUR 82.8 million in the first six months of the 2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 149.3 million; -44.5 %). Despite the decline in revenue of EUR 66.5 million compared to the same period of the previous year, the Group recorded a loss of only EUR 30.3 million before income taxes in the first half of 2020 thanks to massive cost savings (previous year: profit of EUR 6.6 million). The preliminary net result after taxes was EUR -25.1 million, compared to EUR 3.7 million in the first half of 2019.

As of 30 June 2020, the store network comprised 1,028 concessions (31 December 2019: 1,042).

The Group will provide an adjusted sales and earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year as part of the half-year financial report, which will be published in September 2020.