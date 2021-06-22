Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires : Annual General Meeting resolves to suspend dividend

Annual General Meeting resolves to suspend dividend

Hamburg, 17 June 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG resolved today to suspend the dividend for the previous financial year. This decision was recommended by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to maintain the liquidity of the company in view of the effects of the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The sales figures for the first half of 2021 will be published in July. Detailed business figures will follow in September in the half-year financial report.

If you have any queries, please contact:

Evelyn Elsholz

Investor Relations/Business Press

Tel.: +49 40 60609-3250

Email: ir@bijou-brigitte.com

wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com