BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BIJ)
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires : Annual General Meeting resolves to suspend dividend

06/22/2021 | 05:41am EDT
Annual General Meeting resolves to suspend dividend
Hamburg, 17 June 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG resolved today to suspend the dividend for the previous financial year. This decision was recommended by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to maintain the liquidity of the company in view of the effects of the continuing coronavirus crisis.
The sales figures for the first half of 2021 will be published in July. Detailed business figures will follow in September in the half-year financial report.
If you have any queries, please contact:
Evelyn Elsholz
Investor Relations/Business Press
Tel.: +49 40 60609-3250
Email: ir@bijou-brigitte.com
wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com
Disclaimer

Bijou Brigitte AG published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 09:40:01 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2020 205 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2020 -31,0 M -36,9 M -36,9 M
Net Debt 2020 25,2 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 207 M 247 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 3 945
Free-Float 44,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Werner Chairman-Management Board
Marc Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Friedhelm Steinberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Matthias Böge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Ebermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT17.98%247
INDITEX17.51%113 553
KERING27.73%112 803
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-10.81%73 111
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.15%42 644
HENNES & MAURITZ AB15.84%38 739