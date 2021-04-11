Q1 figures: Bijou Brigitte generates Group sales of EUR 19.8 million (-63%)

Hamburg, Germany, 9 April 2021 - The measures taken by governments to contain the coronavirus pandemic caused significant damage to the sales of the Bijou Brigitte Group in the first quarter of 2021. According to preliminary figures, sales in the first three months of the year came to EUR 19.8 million. This represents a decline of 63% compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2020: EUR 53.5 million).

