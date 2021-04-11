Log in
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft

BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BIJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q1 figures: Bijou Brigitte generates Group sales of EUR 19.8 million (–63%)

04/11/2021 | 06:09am EDT
Q1 figures: Bijou Brigitte generates Group sales of EUR 19.8 million (-63%)
Hamburg, Germany, 9 April 2021 - The measures taken by governments to contain the coronavirus pandemic caused significant damage to the sales of the Bijou Brigitte Group in the first quarter of 2021. According to preliminary figures, sales in the first three months of the year came to EUR 19.8 million. This represents a decline of 63% compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2020: EUR 53.5 million).
If you have any queries, please contact:
Evelyn Elsholz
Investor Relations/Business Press
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 606 09 3250
Email: ir@bijou-brigitte.com
wirtschaftspresse@bijou-brigitte.com
Details Category: Ad hoc notices of the Bijou Brigitte Group Published: 11 April 2021

Disclaimer

Bijou Brigitte AG published this content on 11 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 10:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 327 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2020 20,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net cash 2020 131 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,80x
Yield 2020 12,2%
Capitalization 189 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 2 635
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 24,60 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Roland Werner Chairman-Management Board
Marc Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Friedhelm Steinberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Claus-Matthias Böge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Ebermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT7.89%225
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.6.45%102 609
KERING2.94%90 738
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-4.95%81 818
ROSS STORES, INC.4.41%45 725
HENNES & MAURITZ AB16.31%38 714
