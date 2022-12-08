Bikaji Foods International : Related Party Transaction 12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST Send by mail :

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LTD. F/196-199, E/188, F/178, Bichhwal Industrial Area, Bikaner, Rajasthan, India - 334006 +91-151-2250350 | F: +91-151-2251814 | E: cs@bikaji.com | W: www.bikaji.com CIN : U15499RJ1995PLC010856 | GST No .: 08AAICS1030P1Z5 Ref. No.: BFIL/SEC/2022-23/15 Date: December 08, 2022 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Dept of Corporate Services The Listing Department Phioze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Steet, Fort, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 001, (Maharashtra) Mumbai 400 051, (Maharashtra) Scrip Code: 543653 NSE Symbol: BIKAJI Dear Sir/ Madam, Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), please find enclosed disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended September 30, 2022. The aforesaid disclosures have been filed with stock exchanges in the prescribed XBRL format. This is for your reference and records. Thanking You, Yours faithfully, For BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED RAHUL JOSHI Digitally signed by RAHUL JOSHI Date: 2022.12.08 10:01:20 +05'30' Rahul Joshi Company Secretary and Compliance Officer ACS 33135 Encl.: As Above Corporate Office: Plot No. E - 558 - 561, C - 569 - 572, E - 573 - 577, F - 585 - 592, Karni Extension, RIICO Industrial Area, Bikaner, Rajasthan - INDIA - 334004 0151-2250350 | F: +91-151-225 1814 / 1964 Bikaji Foods International Limited Related party transactions as on September 30, 2022 (Amount in Lakhs) Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken. Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary) Value of In case monies are due to either In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate entering into the transaction Details of the counterparty party as a result of the transaction deposits, advances or investments Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments Remarks on transaction Nature (loan/ advance/ Purpose for which the funds will be Value of the related party approval by during the Relationship of the counterparty with the listed Details of other related transaction as approved by audit reporting Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of Details of other intercorporate deposit/ Interest Rate Secured/ utilised by the ultimate recipient Sr No. Name Name entity or its subsidiary Type of related party transaction party transaction the audit committee committee period Opening balance Closing balance debt/ any other etc.) indebtedness Cost Tenure investment ) (%) Tenure unsecured of funds (endusage) Notes 1 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Deepak Agarwal Promoter Remuneration 231.84 19.60 47.84 2 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Deepak Agarwal Promoter Purchase of goods or services 20.00 Approved 6.00 0.54 0.90 3 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Shiv Ratan Agarwal Promoter Remuneration 231.84 19.60 47.84 4 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Shiv Ratan Agarwal Promoter Purchase of goods or services 20.00 Approved 5.88 0.70 0.88 5 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Shweta Agarwal Promoter Purchase of goods or services 74.52 6.60 16.02 6 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Priyanka Jain Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel Purchase of goods or services 10.00 Approved 1.50 0.25 0.25 7 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Sushila Devi Agarwal Promoter Purchase of goods or services 20.00 Approved 7.50 0.74 1.13 8 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Thadiram Shivdayal Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel Sale of goods or services 7,500.00 Approved 1,228.48 24.97 43.42 9 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Babaji Snacks Private Limited Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Sale of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 49.14 - 0.05 10 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd. Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 308.55 9.84 20.42 11 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Haldiram Ethnic Food Pvt. Ltd. Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Sale of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved - 29.53 - 12 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd. Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 5,000.00 Approved 964.88 48.57 74.26 13 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Haldiram Product Pvt. Ltd. Delhi Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Sale of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 30.11 41.46 - 14 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited Entities under significant influence of KMPs Sale of goods or services 15,000.00 Approved 1,239.19 78.85 207.11 15 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited Entities under significant influence of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 15,000.00 Approved 1,888.02 28.02 - 16 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Basant Vihar Palace Private Limited Entities under control of KMPs Sale of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 3.33 47.57 0.35 17 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Basant Vihar Palace Private Limited Entities under control of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 112.30 104.08 43.70 18 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Mastkin Foods Private Limited Entities under control of KMPs Sale of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 63.18 27.65 35.83 19 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Oam Industries India Pvt. Ltd. Entities under control of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 1.23 - - 20 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of goods or services 5,000.00 Approved 333.25 378.00 288.60 21 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of fixed assets 5,000.00 Approved 0.25 - - 22 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Subsidiary Purchase of fixed assets 5,000.00 Approved 0.57 - - 23 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services 5,000.00 Approved 1,666.13 79.32 24.46 24 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED S.M. Food Engineering Private Ltd. Entities under control of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 1,000.00 Approved 2.95 -72.09 -73.92 25 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of goods or services 7,000.00 Approved 348.35 - 381.94 26 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Subsidiary Investment - - 118.00 118.00 27 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Subsidiary Investment - - 1,707.07 1,707.07 28 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited Entities under significant influence of KMPs Investment - 1,000.00 9,723.31 10,723.31 Investment 5 years Unsecured 29 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited Entities under significant influence of KMPs Investment - - 291.31 291.31 30 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Sale of fixed assets 7,000.00 Approved 41.08 - - 31 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Purchase of fixed assets 7,000.00 Approved 6.92 - 6.92 32 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services 7,000.00 Approved 3.51 - 3.51 33 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Investment - 450.00 450.00 34 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Investment 76.69 - 76.69 Investment For General Corporate, Business 35 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Loan 275.00 332.50 607.50 Loan 8% 5 Years Unsecured and Working Capital 36 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Manoj Verma Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 75.08 5.69 15.46 37 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Shambhu Dayal Gupta Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 24.56 7.49 14.99 38 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Rishabh Jain Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 22.22 4.78 10.42 39 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Divya Navani Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 7.24 1.46 3.92 40 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Rahul Joshi Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 10.02 - 1.24 41 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Pawan Jaychandlal Saraf Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 3.88 0.49 1.38 42 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Manju Devi Saraf Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 3.66 0.37 1.16 43 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Ankit Khandelwal Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 10.08 3.54 6.25 44 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Indra Devi Gupta Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel Remuneration 3.09 - 0.50 45 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Interest received 17.09 - 17.09 46 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Subsidiary Interest received 18.05 - 18.05 47 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED RAJENDRAKUMAR SAMSUKHA Subsidiary KMP Remuneration 4.31 2.71 5.20 48 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED LILA DEVI SAMSUKHA Relative of Subsidiary KMP Remuneration 2.27 - 0.34 49 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED ROHIT SAMSUKHA Relative of Subsidiary KMP Remuneration 1.94 0.46 1.06 50 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED SULABH BHANDARI Subsidiary KMP Remuneration 11.70 1.30 3.98 51 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary Sale of goods or services 9,655.97 - 1,849.03 52 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Subsidiary Interest received 9.02 - 9.02 53 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd. Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Purchase of goods or services - 8.75 - 54 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Vishrut Rangwala Subsidiary KMP Any other transaction Reimbursement of Expenses 1.87 - - 55 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd. Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Any other transaction Reimbursement of Expenses 0.04 0.03 0.03 56 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd. Entities under control of relatives of KMPs Sale of goods or services 238.09 7.61 40.11 57 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Avante Snack Foods Private Limited Entities under control of relatives of Subsidiary KMPs Any other transaction Repayment of loan 42.98 42.98 - 58 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Vishrut Rangwala Subsidiary KMP Remuneration 15.12 3.80 4.71 59 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Vishrut Rangwala Subsidiary KMP Remuneration 0.11 - - 60 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Vishrut Rangwala Subsidiary KMP Remuneration 1.80 - - 61 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Siraj Azmat Chaudhary Independent Director Remuneration 12.50 - 11.00 62 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED VIPUL PRAKASH Independent Director Remuneration 12.50 - 11.75 63 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED PULKIT ANILKUMAR BACHHAWAT Independent Director Remuneration 1.25 - - 64 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED NIKHIL KISHORCHANDRA VORA Independent Director Remuneration 0.50 - - 65 BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED RICHA MANOJ GOYAL Independent Director Remuneration 1.25 - - 66 Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary Sale of goods or services 544.74 - 100.50 67 Petunt foods Processors Private Limited Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited Entities under significant influence of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 12.75 - 12.75 68 Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited Entities under significant influence of KMPs Purchase of fixed assets 40.16 - 40.16 69 Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited Entities under significant influence of KMPs Purchase of goods or services 2.09 - 2.09 70 Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary Purchase of goods or services 44.38 - 44.38 Attachments Original Link

Permalink Disclaimer Bikaji Foods International Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:10 UTC.

