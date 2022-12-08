Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Bikaji Foods International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIKAJI   INE00E101023

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BIKAJI)
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-06
412.65 INR   +4.31%
01:03aBikaji Foods International : Related Party Transaction
PU
12/06Bikaji Foods International Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
12/06Bikaji Foods International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bikaji Foods International : Related Party Transaction

12/08/2022 | 01:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

F/196-199, E/188, F/178, Bichhwal Industrial Area, Bikaner, Rajasthan, India - 334006

  1. +91-151-2250350| F: +91-151-2251814 | E: cs@bikaji.com| W: www.bikaji.com CIN: U15499RJ1995PLC010856 | GST No.: 08AAICS1030P1Z5

Ref. No.: BFIL/SEC/2022-23/15

Date: December 08, 2022

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Dept of Corporate Services

The Listing Department

Phioze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Steet, Fort,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400 001, (Maharashtra)

Mumbai 400 051, (Maharashtra)

Scrip Code: 543653

NSE Symbol: BIKAJI

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Disclosure of Related Party Transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), please find enclosed disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended September 30, 2022.

The aforesaid disclosures have been filed with stock exchanges in the prescribed XBRL format.

This is for your reference and records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

RAHUL JOSHI

Digitally signed by

RAHUL JOSHI Date: 2022.12.08 10:01:20 +05'30'

Rahul Joshi

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ACS 33135

Encl.: As Above

Corporate Office: Plot No. E - 558 - 561, C - 569 - 572, E - 573 - 577, F - 585 - 592, Karni Extension, RIICO Industrial Area, Bikaner, Rajasthan - INDIA - 334004

  1. 0151-2250350| F: +91-151-225 1814 / 1964

Bikaji Foods International Limited

Related party transactions as on September 30, 2022 (Amount in Lakhs)

Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed

entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.

Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)

Value of

In case monies are due to either

In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate

entering into the transaction

Details of the counterparty

party as a result of the transaction

deposits, advances or investments

Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments

Remarks on

transaction

Nature (loan/ advance/

Purpose for which the funds will be

Value of the related party

approval by

during the

Relationship of the counterparty with the listed

Details of other related

transaction as approved by

audit

reporting

Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of

Details of other

intercorporate deposit/

Interest Rate

Secured/

utilised by the ultimate recipient

Sr No.

Name

Name

entity or its subsidiary

Type of related party transaction

party transaction

the audit committee

committee

period

Opening balance

Closing balance

debt/ any other etc.)

indebtedness

Cost

Tenure

investment )

(%)

Tenure

unsecured

of funds (endusage)

Notes

1

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Deepak Agarwal

Promoter

Remuneration

231.84

19.60

47.84

2

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Deepak Agarwal

Promoter

Purchase of goods or services

20.00

Approved

6.00

0.54

0.90

3

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Shiv Ratan Agarwal

Promoter

Remuneration

231.84

19.60

47.84

4

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Shiv Ratan Agarwal

Promoter

Purchase of goods or services

20.00

Approved

5.88

0.70

0.88

5

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Shweta Agarwal

Promoter

Purchase of goods or services

74.52

6.60

16.02

6

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Priyanka Jain

Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel

Purchase of goods or services

10.00

Approved

1.50

0.25

0.25

7

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Sushila Devi Agarwal

Promoter

Purchase of goods or services

20.00

Approved

7.50

0.74

1.13

8

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Thadiram Shivdayal

Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel

Sale of goods or services

7,500.00

Approved

1,228.48

24.97

43.42

9

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Babaji Snacks Private Limited

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Sale of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

49.14

-

0.05

10

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd.

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

308.55

9.84

20.42

11

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Haldiram Ethnic Food Pvt. Ltd.

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Sale of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

-

29.53

-

12

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

5,000.00

Approved

964.88

48.57

74.26

13

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Haldiram Product Pvt. Ltd. Delhi

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Sale of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

30.11

41.46

-

14

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited

Entities under significant influence of KMPs

Sale of goods or services

15,000.00

Approved

1,239.19

78.85

207.11

15

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited

Entities under significant influence of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

15,000.00

Approved

1,888.02

28.02

-

16

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Basant Vihar Palace Private Limited

Entities under control of KMPs

Sale of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

3.33

47.57

0.35

17

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Basant Vihar Palace Private Limited

Entities under control of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

112.30

104.08

43.70

18

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Mastkin Foods Private Limited

Entities under control of KMPs

Sale of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

63.18

27.65

35.83

19

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Oam Industries India Pvt. Ltd.

Entities under control of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

1.23

-

-

20

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

5,000.00

Approved

333.25

378.00

288.60

21

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of fixed assets

5,000.00

Approved

0.25

-

-

22

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of fixed assets

5,000.00

Approved

0.57

-

-

23

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

5,000.00

Approved

1,666.13

79.32

24.46

24

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

S.M. Food Engineering Private Ltd.

Entities under control of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

1,000.00

Approved

2.95

-72.09

-73.92

25

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

7,000.00

Approved

348.35

-

381.94

26

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Subsidiary

Investment

-

-

118.00

118.00

27

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Subsidiary

Investment

-

-

1,707.07

1,707.07

28

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited

Entities under significant influence of KMPs

Investment

-

1,000.00

9,723.31

10,723.31

Investment

5 years

Unsecured

29

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited

Entities under significant influence of KMPs

Investment

-

-

291.31

291.31

30

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Sale of fixed assets

7,000.00

Approved

41.08

-

-

31

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of fixed assets

7,000.00

Approved

6.92

-

6.92

32

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

7,000.00

Approved

3.51

-

3.51

33

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Investment

-

450.00

450.00

34

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Investment

76.69

-

76.69

Investment

For General Corporate, Business

35

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Loan

275.00

332.50

607.50

Loan

8%

5 Years

Unsecured

and Working Capital

36

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Manoj Verma

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

75.08

5.69

15.46

37

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Shambhu Dayal Gupta

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

24.56

7.49

14.99

38

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Rishabh Jain

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

22.22

4.78

10.42

39

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Divya Navani

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

7.24

1.46

3.92

40

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Rahul Joshi

Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

10.02

-

1.24

41

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Pawan Jaychandlal Saraf

Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

3.88

0.49

1.38

42

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Manju Devi Saraf

Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

3.66

0.37

1.16

43

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Ankit Khandelwal

Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

10.08

3.54

6.25

44

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Indra Devi Gupta

Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel

Remuneration

3.09

-

0.50

45

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

17.09

-

17.09

46

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

18.05

-

18.05

47

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

RAJENDRAKUMAR SAMSUKHA

Subsidiary KMP

Remuneration

4.31

2.71

5.20

48

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

LILA DEVI SAMSUKHA

Relative of Subsidiary KMP

Remuneration

2.27

-

0.34

49

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

ROHIT SAMSUKHA

Relative of Subsidiary KMP

Remuneration

1.94

0.46

1.06

50

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

SULABH BHANDARI

Subsidiary KMP

Remuneration

11.70

1.30

3.98

51

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur

Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

9,655.97

-

1,849.03

52

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Subsidiary

Interest received

9.02

-

9.02

53

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

-

8.75

-

54

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Vishrut Rangwala

Subsidiary KMP

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of Expenses

1.87

-

-

55

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Any other transaction

Reimbursement of Expenses

0.04

0.03

0.03

56

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.

Entities under control of relatives of KMPs

Sale of goods or services

238.09

7.61

40.11

57

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Avante Snack Foods Private Limited

Entities under control of relatives of Subsidiary KMPs

Any other transaction

Repayment of loan

42.98

42.98

-

58

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Vishrut Rangwala

Subsidiary KMP

Remuneration

15.12

3.80

4.71

59

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Vishrut Rangwala

Subsidiary KMP

Remuneration

0.11

-

-

60

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Vishrut Rangwala

Subsidiary KMP

Remuneration

1.80

-

-

61

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Siraj Azmat Chaudhary

Independent Director

Remuneration

12.50

-

11.00

62

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

VIPUL PRAKASH

Independent Director

Remuneration

12.50

-

11.75

63

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

PULKIT ANILKUMAR BACHHAWAT

Independent Director

Remuneration

1.25

-

-

64

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

NIKHIL KISHORCHANDRA VORA

Independent Director

Remuneration

0.50

-

-

65

BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

RICHA MANOJ GOYAL

Independent Director

Remuneration

1.25

-

-

66

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur

Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary

Sale of goods or services

544.74

-

100.50

67

Petunt foods Processors Private Limited

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited

Entities under significant influence of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

12.75

-

12.75

68

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited

Entities under significant influence of KMPs

Purchase of fixed assets

40.16

-

40.16

69

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited

Entities under significant influence of KMPs

Purchase of goods or services

2.09

-

2.09

70

Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited

Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur

Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary

Purchase of goods or services

44.38

-

44.38

Disclaimer

Bikaji Foods International Ltd. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 06:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
01:03aBikaji Foods International : Related Party Transaction
PU
12/06Bikaji Foods International Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
12/06Bikaji Foods International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and ..
CI
12/02Bikaji Foods International Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/10Bikaji Foods International Limited has completed an IPO in the amount of INR 8.812195 b..
CI
02/22Bikaji Foods International Limited has filed an IPO.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 110 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2022 780 M 9,47 M 9,47 M
Net Debt 2022 369 M 4,49 M 4,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 B 1 251 M 1 251 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 664
Free-Float -
Chart BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bikaji Foods International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Deepak Agarwal Managing Director & Director
Rishabh Jain Chief Financial Officer
Shiv Ratan Agarwal Chairman
Manoj Verma Chief Operating Officer
Divya Navani Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.00%1 251
NESTLÉ S.A.-12.45%327 803
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.48%91 892
GENERAL MILLS, INC.29.44%50 676
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY34.41%49 907
KRAFT HEINZ11.11%48 287