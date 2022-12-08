Bikaji Foods International : Related Party Transaction

Related party transactions as on September 30, 2022 (Amount in Lakhs)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional disclosure of related party transactions - applicable only in case the related party transaction relates to loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments made or given by the listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entity/subsidiary. These details need to be disclosed only once, during the reporting period when such transaction was undertaken.
|
|
|
Details of the party (listed entity /subsidiary)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of
|
In case monies are due to either
|
In case any financial indebtedness is incurred to make or give loans, inter-corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
entering into the transaction
|
Details of the counterparty
|
|
|
|
|
party as a result of the transaction
|
deposits, advances or investments
|
|
|
Details of the loans, inter-corporate deposits, advances or investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks on
|
transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nature (loan/ advance/
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose for which the funds will be
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Value of the related party
|
approval by
|
during the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship of the counterparty with the listed
|
|
Details of other related
|
transaction as approved by
|
audit
|
reporting
|
|
|
Nature of indebtedness (loan/ issuance of
|
Details of other
|
|
|
intercorporate deposit/
|
Interest Rate
|
|
|
Secured/
|
utilised by the ultimate recipient
|
|
Sr No.
|
Name
|
Name
|
entity or its subsidiary
|
Type of related party transaction
|
party transaction
|
the audit committee
|
committee
|
period
|
Opening balance
|
Closing balance
|
debt/ any other etc.)
|
indebtedness
|
Cost
|
Tenure
|
investment )
|
(%)
|
|
Tenure
|
unsecured
|
of funds (endusage)
|
Notes
|
1
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Deepak Agarwal
|
Promoter
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
231.84
|
19.60
|
47.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Deepak Agarwal
|
Promoter
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
20.00
|
Approved
|
6.00
|
0.54
|
0.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Shiv Ratan Agarwal
|
Promoter
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
231.84
|
19.60
|
47.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Shiv Ratan Agarwal
|
Promoter
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
20.00
|
Approved
|
5.88
|
0.70
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Shweta Agarwal
|
Promoter
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
|
|
74.52
|
6.60
|
16.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Priyanka Jain
|
Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
10.00
|
Approved
|
1.50
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Sushila Devi Agarwal
|
Promoter
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
20.00
|
Approved
|
7.50
|
0.74
|
1.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Thadiram Shivdayal
|
Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
7,500.00
|
Approved
|
1,228.48
|
24.97
|
43.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Babaji Snacks Private Limited
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
49.14
|
-
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd.
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
308.55
|
9.84
|
20.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Haldiram Ethnic Food Pvt. Ltd.
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
-
|
29.53
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
5,000.00
|
Approved
|
964.88
|
48.57
|
74.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Haldiram Product Pvt. Ltd. Delhi
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
30.11
|
41.46
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited
|
Entities under significant influence of KMPs
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
15,000.00
|
Approved
|
1,239.19
|
78.85
|
207.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited
|
Entities under significant influence of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
15,000.00
|
Approved
|
1,888.02
|
28.02
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Basant Vihar Palace Private Limited
|
Entities under control of KMPs
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
3.33
|
47.57
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Basant Vihar Palace Private Limited
|
Entities under control of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
112.30
|
104.08
|
43.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Mastkin Foods Private Limited
|
Entities under control of KMPs
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
63.18
|
27.65
|
35.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Oam Industries India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Entities under control of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
1.23
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
5,000.00
|
Approved
|
333.25
|
378.00
|
288.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of fixed assets
|
|
5,000.00
|
Approved
|
0.25
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
|
5,000.00
|
Approved
|
0.57
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
5,000.00
|
Approved
|
1,666.13
|
79.32
|
24.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
S.M. Food Engineering Private Ltd.
|
Entities under control of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
1,000.00
|
Approved
|
2.95
|
-72.09
|
-73.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
7,000.00
|
Approved
|
348.35
|
-
|
381.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
118.00
|
118.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1,707.07
|
1,707.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited
|
Entities under significant influence of KMPs
|
Investment
|
|
-
|
|
1,000.00
|
9,723.31
|
10,723.31
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
5 years
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited
|
Entities under significant influence of KMPs
|
Investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
291.31
|
291.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Sale of fixed assets
|
|
7,000.00
|
Approved
|
41.08
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
|
7,000.00
|
Approved
|
6.92
|
-
|
6.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
32
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
7,000.00
|
Approved
|
3.51
|
-
|
3.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
-
|
450.00
|
450.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
34
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
76.69
|
-
|
76.69
|
|
|
|
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For General Corporate, Business
|
|
35
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Loan
|
|
|
|
275.00
|
332.50
|
607.50
|
|
|
|
|
Loan
|
|
8%
|
5 Years
|
Unsecured
|
and Working Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Manoj Verma
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
75.08
|
5.69
|
15.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Shambhu Dayal Gupta
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
24.56
|
7.49
|
14.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Rishabh Jain
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
22.22
|
4.78
|
10.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Divya Navani
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
7.24
|
1.46
|
3.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Rahul Joshi
|
Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
10.02
|
-
|
1.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Pawan Jaychandlal Saraf
|
Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
3.88
|
0.49
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
42
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Manju Devi Saraf
|
Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
3.66
|
0.37
|
1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
43
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Ankit Khandelwal
|
Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
10.08
|
3.54
|
6.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
44
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Indra Devi Gupta
|
Relatives of Key Managerial Personnel
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
3.09
|
-
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Interest received
|
|
|
|
17.09
|
-
|
17.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Interest received
|
|
|
|
18.05
|
-
|
18.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
RAJENDRAKUMAR SAMSUKHA
|
Subsidiary KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
4.31
|
2.71
|
5.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
48
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
LILA DEVI SAMSUKHA
|
Relative of Subsidiary KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
2.27
|
-
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
49
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
ROHIT SAMSUKHA
|
Relative of Subsidiary KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
1.94
|
0.46
|
1.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
SULABH BHANDARI
|
Subsidiary KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
11.70
|
1.30
|
3.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
51
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur
|
Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
|
|
9,655.97
|
-
|
1,849.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
52
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Subsidiary
|
Interest received
|
|
|
|
9.02
|
-
|
9.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
53
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
|
|
-
|
8.75
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
54
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Vishrut Rangwala
|
Subsidiary KMP
|
Any other transaction
|
Reimbursement of Expenses
|
|
|
1.87
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Any other transaction
|
Reimbursement of Expenses
|
|
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Haldiram Foods Int. Pvt. Ltd.
|
Entities under control of relatives of KMPs
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
|
|
238.09
|
7.61
|
40.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Avante Snack Foods Private Limited
|
Entities under control of relatives of Subsidiary KMPs
|
Any other transaction
|
Repayment of loan
|
|
|
42.98
|
42.98
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Vishrut Rangwala
|
Subsidiary KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
15.12
|
3.80
|
4.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Vishrut Rangwala
|
Subsidiary KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Vishrut Rangwala
|
Subsidiary KMP
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
1.80
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
Siraj Azmat Chaudhary
|
Independent Director
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
12.50
|
-
|
11.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
62
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
VIPUL PRAKASH
|
Independent Director
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
12.50
|
-
|
11.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
63
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
PULKIT ANILKUMAR BACHHAWAT
|
Independent Director
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
1.25
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
NIKHIL KISHORCHANDRA VORA
|
Independent Director
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
BIKAJI FOODS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|
RICHA MANOJ GOYAL
|
Independent Director
|
Remuneration
|
|
|
|
1.25
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur
|
Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary
|
Sale of goods or services
|
|
|
|
544.74
|
-
|
100.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
Petunt foods Processors Private Limited
|
Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited
|
Entities under significant influence of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
|
|
12.75
|
-
|
12.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited
|
Entities under significant influence of KMPs
|
Purchase of fixed assets
|
|
|
|
40.16
|
-
|
40.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Hanuman Agrofood Private Limited
|
Entities under significant influence of KMPs
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
|
|
2.09
|
-
|
2.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
Vindhyawasini Sales Private Limited
|
Vindhyawasini sales Muzaffarpur
|
Key Managerial Personnel of Subsidiary
|
Purchase of goods or services
|
|
|
|
44.38
|
-
|
44.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|