EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic Company Decision

BIKE24: First order shipped from new Southern European logistics center in Barcelona



20.12.2022 / 08:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BIKE24: First order shipped from new Southern European logistics center in Barcelona

Important milestone for further expansion into Southern Europe achieved

Test phase started earlier in December

Completion of logistics center in Barcelona according to schedule

Additional capacity for an annual sales volume of up to EUR 180 million

Dresden, December 20, 2022 - Before the end of the year, BIKE24's new logistics center in Barcelona has started its pilot phase and has shipped its first test packages. Thus, the second logistics center of the leading e-commerce platform for everything around cycling starts on schedule. The new center will provide BIKE24 with medium-term capacity for an annual sales volume of up to EUR 180 million in addition to the logistics center at the company's headquarters in Dresden. Cycling enthusiasts throughout Southern Europe can then be serviced from Barcelona at favorable conditions and faster speed.

"Before the end of the year, we achieved the next major milestone of our international expansion strategy," says Andrés Martin-Birner, founder and CEO of BIKE24. "With the logistics center in Barcelona, we have created the foundations for further strong growth in the Southern European markets."

In Spain, where BIKE24 has already been operating a localized online shop since 2020, as well as in France and Italy, which followed earlier this year, the company recorded strong sales increases. Sales in these markets increased by an average of 209 percent in the third quarter of 2022. "Our success in Southern Europe shows that our product portfolio is perfectly tailored to our core target group, the cycling enthusiast, in these countries," explains Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24. "Thanks to the new logistics center, we can now also ship the products to our Southern European customers quicker and at reasonable costs."

While the first packages already left the new logistics center as part of a pilot, the local team is working hard to finalize the set-up of the AutoStore-system, which is already providing excellent services at the company's headquarters in Dresden. The fully automated warehousing system has more than 90,000 containers that are moved by 50 robots.

At the same time, the internationalization team is already preparing the next market launches: Customers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg will soon be able to shop in localized BIKE24 online shops. The Netherlands in particular, as a cycling nation par excellence, promises a lot of potential to drive BIKE24's further growth.

Further information and press material can be found here:

Website – Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – YouTube

Press contact:

Bettina Fries

E-mail: presse@bike24.net

+49 1722976243

Investor Relations & financial communications:

Moritz Verleger

Email: ir@bike24.net

+49 151 2414 0166

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce cycling platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of cycling enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading cycling companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The online shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) serves customers all over the world.