    BIKE   DE000A3CQ7F4

BIKE24 HOLDING AG

(BIKE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:07 2022-12-20 am EST
3.923 EUR   -4.78%
BIKE24: First order shipped from new Southern European logistics center in Barcelona

12/20/2022 | 02:07am EST
EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Strategic Company Decision
BIKE24: First order shipped from new Southern European logistics center in Barcelona

20.12.2022 / 08:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BIKE24: First order shipped from new Southern European logistics center in Barcelona

  • Important milestone for further expansion into Southern Europe achieved
  • Test phase started earlier in December
  • Completion of logistics center in Barcelona according to schedule
  • Additional capacity for an annual sales volume of up to EUR 180 million

Dresden, December 20, 2022 - Before the end of the year, BIKE24's new logistics center in Barcelona has started its pilot phase and has shipped its first test packages. Thus, the second logistics center of the leading e-commerce platform for everything around cycling starts on schedule. The new center will provide BIKE24 with medium-term capacity for an annual sales volume of up to EUR 180 million in addition to the logistics center at the company's headquarters in Dresden. Cycling enthusiasts throughout Southern Europe can then be serviced from Barcelona at favorable conditions and faster speed.

"Before the end of the year, we achieved the next major milestone of our international expansion strategy," says Andrés Martin-Birner, founder and CEO of BIKE24. "With the logistics center in Barcelona, we have created the foundations for further strong growth in the Southern European markets."

In Spain, where BIKE24 has already been operating a localized online shop since 2020, as well as in France and Italy, which followed earlier this year, the company recorded strong sales increases. Sales in these markets increased by an average of 209 percent in the third quarter of 2022. "Our success in Southern Europe shows that our product portfolio is perfectly tailored to our core target group, the cycling enthusiast, in these countries," explains Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24. "Thanks to the new logistics center, we can now also ship the products to our Southern European customers quicker and at reasonable costs."

While the first packages already left the new logistics center as part of a pilot, the local team is working hard to finalize the set-up of the AutoStore-system, which is already providing excellent services at the company's headquarters in Dresden. The fully automated warehousing system has more than 90,000 containers that are moved by 50 robots.

At the same time, the internationalization team is already preparing the next market launches: Customers in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg will soon be able to shop in localized BIKE24 online shops. The Netherlands in particular, as a cycling nation par excellence, promises a lot of potential to drive BIKE24's further growth.

 

Further information and press material can be found here:

Further information and press material can be found here:

 

Press contact:
Bettina Fries
E-mail: presse@bike24.net
+49 1722976243

 

Investor Relations & financial communications:
Moritz Verleger
Email: ir@bike24.net
+49 151 2414 0166

 

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of continental Europe's leading e-commerce cycling platforms. The online retailer with a focus on the premium segment is the central contact point for the fast-growing community of cycling enthusiasts and thus promotes green mobility. Founded in Dresden in 2002 by CEO Andrés Martin-Birner, Falk Herrmann and Lars Witt, responsible for Legal & Own Brands, the company has quickly developed into one of continental Europe's leading cycling companies as well as a globally active online retailer in this fast-growing market. The online shop offers customers 77,000 products from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the widest range of branded products in the sector in continental Europe. The online bike platform is already present with five local web shops in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr) and Italy (bike24.it) in continental Europe. In addition, the international shop (bike24.com) serves customers all over the world.


20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
WKN: A3CQ7F
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1516931

 
End of News EQS News Service

1516931  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2022 -3,73 M -3,96 M -3,96 M
Net Debt 2022 18,7 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -48,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart BIKE24 HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bike24 Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,12 €
Average target price 4,17 €
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Martin-Birner Chief Executive Officer
Timm Armbrust Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Kindermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Wünnenberg Chief Investment Officer
Michael Weber Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIKE24 HOLDING AG-72.61%193
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-2.76%9 194
FRASERS GROUP PLC-5.19%4 094
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-37.15%1 706
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED-13.96%1 637
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-27.63%497