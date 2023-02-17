EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

17.02.2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

BIKE24 with solid final quarter: FY 2022 sales growth with 4.5 percent at upper end of guidance range

Group sales increased by 2.8 percent to EUR 60 million during Q4 2022 and by 4.5 percent to EUR 262 million during FY 2022

European expansion strategy remains growth driver: localized markets Spain, France & Italy record triple-digit sales growth

Adj. EBITDA margin at lower end of guidance range due to a heavily promotional environment

Upcoming extension of syndicated loan agreement at adjusted terms and conditions

Dresden, February 17, 2023. According to unaudited results, BIKE24 achieved revenue growth of 4.5 percent to EUR 262 million during the financial year 2022 despite a challenging market environment, thus reaching the upper end of the guidance range updated in July 2022 (revenue growth of -5 to +5 percent). The positive revenue development was again based on a significant increase in the number of active customers to 954 thousand, an increase of 16 percent compared to the prior year. Due to a heavily promotional environment, the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range (3 to 6 percent).

Demand was particularly strong in Spain, France and Italy, where BIKE24 offers its customers localized online shops with market-specific content. In these markets, revenues increased by an average of 226 percent to EUR 9.9 million for the fourth quarter and by 163 percent to EUR 28.3 million for the full year. Revenues in the core market DACH were stable despite the historically low consumer sentiment. Thanks to easing supply chain challenges and the onboarding of new brand partners, full-bike sales continue to contribute significant growth of 97 percent for the fourth quarter and 38 percent for the full year.

Furthermore, it is planned that by March 2023, the current syndicated loan agreement shall be extended until December 31, 2024. The terms and conditions will be adjusted to the current market environment. This guarantees the Company sufficient liquidity and ensures a solid planning horizon without requiring additional capital.

Timm Armbrust, CFO of BIKE24, comments: "Our business operations picked up speed again in the second half of the year. At the same time, we have improved our liquidity position through enhanced working capital management, so that we are well equipped for the start of the year. With the opening of our new Southern European logistics center in Spain and further localizations of European markets, we will continue with our internationalization strategy."

The full set of FY 2022 results and the outlook for FY 2023 will be published on March 30, 2023. The conference call will take place at 3 p.m. CEST.



