    BIKE   DE000A3CQ7F4

BIKE24 HOLDING AG

(BIKE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:24:30 2023-02-17 am EST
3.668 EUR   +0.63%
05:17aBike24 With Solid Final Quarter : FY 2022 sales growth with 4.5 percent at upper end of guidance range
EQ
05:13aBike24 Holding Ag : Upcoming extension of syndicated loan agreement at adjusted terms and conditions
EQ
Bike24 Holding AG: Upcoming extension of syndicated loan agreement at adjusted terms and conditions

02/17/2023 | 05:13am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Financing
Bike24 Holding AG: Upcoming extension of syndicated loan agreement at adjusted terms and conditions

17-Feb-2023 / 11:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bike24 Holding AG: Upcoming extension of syndicated loan agreement at adjusted terms and conditions

DRESDEN, February 17, 2023 // Bike24 Holding AG (the „Company“) intends to prematurely extend the existing syndicated loan agreement with a total loan commitment of EUR 50 million, of which EUR 40 million are attributable to a bullet loan facility and EUR 10 million to a revolving facility, with the relevant lenders based on adjusted terms and conditions. The lenders under the syndicated loan agreement are Oldenburgische Landesbank AG, DZ Bank AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank, Frankfurt am Main, and Stadt- und Kreissparkasse Leipzig.

The company was informed today that the relevant boards of the lenders - subject to satisfactory documentation in terms of form and content - have approved the contract adjustment. The contract adjustment shall be signed at the beginning of March.

The syndicated loan agreement expiring on June 30, 2024 shall be extended until December 31, 2024, with quarterly regular repayments of EUR 2 million to be made under the revolving facility beginning as of December 31, 2023. Furthermore, the adjusted syndicated loan agreement provides for an extension option for a maturity extension of either 12 or 24 months.

The terms and conditions will be adjusted to the current market situation. In particular, the interest margin will be amended from the current 1.5% to 2.5% p.a. (depending on the gross debt ratio) to 2.75% to 6.75% p.a. (depending on the net debt ratio). The initial interest margin is 5.75% p.a. and will be reviewed for the first time on March 31, 2023, based on the net debt ratio for the first quarter then ended. The initial interest rate therefore is 5.75% p.a. plus EURIBOR with retroactive effect as of January 1, 2023. Furthermore, the covenants will be adjusted to the macroeconomic framework conditions and the covenant regarding the gross debt ratio will be suspended up to and including March 31, 2024. New covenants regarding minimum EBITDA and minimum liquidity will be included. Bike24 Holding AG and other material group companies will provide market standard transaction collateral under the loan agreement.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

Notifying person: Alexander Weiß, General Counsel

Contact person for inquiries of investors and analysts:
Moritz Verleger
Head of Investor Relations
ir@bike24.net
 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:


Certain statements contained in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” or “aim,” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. The Company does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither the Company nor any other person intends to update, review, revise or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation.

17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany
ISIN: DE000A3CQ7F4
WKN: A3CQ7F
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1562851

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1562851  17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 257 M 275 M 275 M
Net income 2022 -3,73 M -3,98 M -3,98 M
Net Debt 2022 18,7 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 161 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 76,9%
Managers and Directors
Andrés Martin-Birner Chief Executive Officer
Timm Armbrust Chief Financial Officer
Ralf Kindermann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Wünnenberg Chief Investment Officer
Michael Weber Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIKE24 HOLDING AG-5.08%172
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.8.08%10 844
FRASERS GROUP PLC9.15%4 283
SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED16.71%1 945
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-6.52%1 545
KMD BRANDS LIMITED12.62%494