    BIKE   DE000A3CQ7F4

BIKE24 HOLDING AG

(BIKE)
E-bikes reach almost half of bicycle sales

03/15/2023 | 06:22am EDT
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Almost every second bicycle sold in Germany had an electric motor last year. 2.2 million e-bikes meant an increase of 10 percent and a sales record, as the associations of the bicycle industry (ZIV) and the bicycle trade (VDZ) reported on Wednesday. Slightly declining was the number of conventional bicycles, which with 2.4 million but still just ahead of the electric competition. However, with 4.6 million total bicycles sold, the sales record of around 5 million from the first Corona year 2020 remained unbeaten.

Three out of four bikes in Germany were sold via stationary retailers in 2022, with most of the rest sold via specialized internet retailers. Industry sales amounted to 7.36 billion euros, almost quadrupling since 2012.

With an average price of 2800 euros, e-bikes were once again more expensive across all sales channels than in 2021 with 2650 euros, the ZIV reported. Conventional "bio-bikes" also cost slightly more than the year before (466 euros) at 500 euros on average. Retailers quoted higher average prices of 714 euros per bike and 3570 euros per e-bike./ceb/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
