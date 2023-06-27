EQS-News: BIKE24 Holding AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

First physical Annual General Meeting of Bike24 Holding AG: focus on further international expansion



27.06.2023 / 13:16 CET/CEST

First physical Annual General Meeting of Bike24 Holding AG: focus on further international expansion

Dresden, June 27, 2023. Today's Annual General Meeting of Bike24 Holding AG (BIKE24) approved all the resolutions proposed by the management board and the supervisory board. A total of 85.97 percent of the voting share capital was represented. This corresponds to 37,969,138 shares.

The subject of the resolutions included the ratification of the actions of the management board and supervisory board and the re-election of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, as (Group) auditor for the fiscal year 2023. As part of their presentation, management board members Andrés Martin-Birner, CEO, and Timm Armbrust, CFO, explained the key financial figures for the fiscal year 2022, provided an outlook on the current fiscal year, and highlighted the progress made on the company's international expansion strategy.

"We are delighted with the great interest and lively participation of our shareholders at this year's Annual General Meeting - the first to give us the opportunity to engage in a direct personal exchange. The positive vote on the items presented strengthens us in our forward-looking strategy and demonstrates our shareholders' confidence in our company. Through the great approval of the shareholders, we see ourselves confirmed in our strategy, which forms the basis for future growth," said Andrés Martin-Birner, CEO and co-founder of BIKE24.

Further information and press material can be found here:Website

Media contact:

Olga de Gast

E-Mail: presse@bike24.net

+49 151 2705 3924

Investor Relations:

Moritz Verleger

E-Mail: ir@bike24.net

+49 151 2414 0166

About BIKE24

BIKE24 is one of the leading e-commerce cycling platforms in continental Europe. Focusing on the premium segment, the online retailer is the one-stop shop for the fast-growing community of bike enthusiasts, promoting green mobility. Founded in 2002, it has quickly become a leading e-commerce company in continental Europe and a global player in this fast-growing market. Led by CEO and co-founder Andrés Martin-Birner, the online store now offers customers 77,000 items from more than 800 brands. This gives BIKE24 the broadest range of branded products in the industry in continental Europe. The online bike platform already has a presence in continental Europe with eight local online stores in Germany (bike24.de), Austria (bike24.at), Spain (bike24.es), France (bike24.fr), Italy (bike24.it), the Netherlands (bike24.nl), Belgium (bike24.be) and Luxembourg (bike24.lu). In addition, the international store (bike24.com) supplies customers all over the world.