Bilal Fibres : PROGRESS REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED JUNE-2024
July 02, 2024 at 02:01 am EDT
Dated: July 02, 2024
SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUERTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR MARCH-2024 QUARTER AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (B)
Referenced to subject above mentioned, we are writing to provide an update on our current status. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing challenges with working capital and prevailing political instability and high cost of manufacturing it is still not possible for us to start the operations soon. Despite these obstacles, the management of the Company still trying for the revival of the business.
Meanwhile, we shall continue reporting our efforts and development in Quarterly progress report to the esteemed Exchange as required under PSX Regulation 5.11.2 (b).
Bilal Fibres Limited is a Pakistan-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn. The Company's product range includes NE 10/1 - 40/1 Poly/Cotton Yarn in any ratio (52:48), (65:35), (80:20), (90:10); NE 10/1 - 40/1 Poly/Viscose in any ratio (52:48), (65:35), (80:20), (90:10); NE 10/1 - 40/1 CVC Yarn in any ratio (60:40), (70:30), (80:20), (90:10); NE 100% Viscose Yarn, and NE 100% Cotton Yarn. The Company is producing yarn for local and export markets. It exports products to Europe, Far East and Middle East. All the products are for weaving or knitting. The Company's manufacturing plant is located at approximately 38 kilometers, Sheikhupura Road, Tehsil Jaranwala, District Faisalabad in Pakistan.