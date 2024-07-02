EXPORT REGISTERATION NO W-077224 NTN 0658669-4 SALES TAX REGISTERATION NO IMPORTER REGISTERATION NO W-211496 04-04-5202-011-46

Dated: July 02, 2024

Ms. Fatima Azmat

Assistant Manager-Listing Companies Compliance

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi-74000

SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUERTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR MARCH-2024 QUARTER AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (B)

Dear Madam

Referenced to subject above mentioned, we are writing to provide an update on our current status. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing challenges with working capital and prevailing political instability and high cost of manufacturing it is still not possible for us to start the operations soon. Despite these obstacles, the management of the Company still trying for the revival of the business.

Meanwhile, we shall continue reporting our efforts and development in Quarterly progress report to the esteemed Exchange as required under PSX Regulation 5.11.2 (b).

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For BILAL FIBRES LTD.

Muhammad Ijaz Shahid

Company Secretary

