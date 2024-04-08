Bilal Fibres : QUERTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR MARCH-2024 QUARTER AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (B)
April 08, 2024 at 02:20 am EDT
Share
BILAL FIBRES
L I M I T E D
MANUFACTURERS & EXPRTERS OF YARN
ISO-9001-2008 CERTIFIED
Registeration # 9910765
EXPORT REGISTERATION NO W-077224
NTN 0658669-4
SALES TAX REGISTERATION NO
IMPORTER REGISTERATION NO W-211496
04-04-5202-011-46
Dated: April 05, 2024
Ms. Fatima Azmat
Assistant Manager-Listing Companies Compliance
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi-74000
SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUERTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR MARCH-2024 QUARTER AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (B)
Dear Madam
Referenced to subject above mentioned above, it is kindly submitted that the management of the Companay still trying for the revival of the business but due to the adverse economic conditions and political instabilities facing difficulties to start the business coupled with the shortage of working capital.
Meanwhile, we shall continue reporting our efforts and development in Quarterly progress report to the esteemed Exchange as required under PSX Regulation 5.11.2 (b).
In the light of the above, you are kindly requested to remove the name of our Company from the Defaulter's Segment.
Bilal Fibres Limited is a Pakistan-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of yarn. The Company's product range includes NE 10/1 - 40/1 Poly/Cotton Yarn in any ratio (52:48), (65:35), (80:20), (90:10); NE 10/1 - 40/1 Poly/Viscose in any ratio (52:48), (65:35), (80:20), (90:10); NE 10/1 - 40/1 CVC Yarn in any ratio (60:40), (70:30), (80:20), (90:10); NE 100% Viscose Yarn, and NE 100% Cotton Yarn. The Company is producing yarn for local and export markets. It exports products to Europe, Far East and Middle East. All the products are for weaving or knitting. The Company's manufacturing plant is located at approximately 38 kilometers, Sheikhupura Road, Tehsil Jaranwala, District Faisalabad in Pakistan.