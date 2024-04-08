EXPORT REGISTERATION NO W-077224 NTN 0658669-4 SALES TAX REGISTERATION NO IMPORTER REGISTERATION NO W-211496 04-04-5202-011-46

Dated: April 05, 2024

Ms. Fatima Azmat

Assistant Manager-Listing Companies Compliance

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi-74000

SUB: SUBMISSION OF QUERTERLY PROGRESS REPORT FOR MARCH-2024 QUARTER AS REQUIRED UNDER PSX REGULATION 5.11.2 (B)

Dear Madam

Referenced to subject above mentioned above, it is kindly submitted that the management of the Companay still trying for the revival of the business but due to the adverse economic conditions and political instabilities facing difficulties to start the business coupled with the shortage of working capital.

Meanwhile, we shall continue reporting our efforts and development in Quarterly progress report to the esteemed Exchange as required under PSX Regulation 5.11.2 (b).

In the light of the above, you are kindly requested to remove the name of our Company from the Defaulter's Segment.

Thanking you,

Yours Truly,

For BILAL FIBRES LTD.

Muhammad Ijaz Shahid

Company Secretary

___________________________________________________________________

Head Office: House No 136, Block Y, Street 17, DHA phase 3, Lahore Pakistan

Ph: 0300-8659501 Email: fm@bilalfibres.com