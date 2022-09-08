Log in
Bilendi : Appointment of Magali ALDON as Chief Financial Officer

09/08/2022
Press release

Appointment of Magali ALDON as Chief Financial Officer

Paris, September 8, 2022 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the appointment of Magali ALDON as Chief Financial Officer. Magali assumed her position on 29 August 2022. Marc FOISIL is leaving the group for personal reasons and will accompany the transition.

Magali ALDON is a graduate of HEC and Imperial College London and holds an engineering degree from ENSIC in Nancy. She has 15 years' experience in corporate finance in various sectors.

After her first role as Product Development Manager at Procter & Gamble, Magali became a Management Controller at AstraZeneca in 2003. She then held the position of Finance Director in various international groups such as Aexxdis, TBWA and TeamWork.

For the 10 years before joining Bilendi, Magali was CFO of 20 Minutes, a generalist news media, where she managed financial performance during its digital transformation. She also held the position of HR Director during a period of strong decline in press activity.

Marc Bidou, Chairman and CEO of Bilendi, says: "I would like to thank Marc Foisil for his contribution to the development of the group, particularly during the critical period of the acquisition of Respondi AG. I am delighted to welcome Magali to our team. Magali's senior experience within organizations with a strong international dimension, her versatility and her robust financial expertise are all assets that will allow us to pursue Bilendi's ambitious growth strategy and the implementation of our strategic plan."

Next publication: results for the first half of 2022: October 4, 2022 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, Morocco. The group also has business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi achieved a turnover of € 44.1 million, € 57.9 million on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI

Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO m.bidou@bilendi.com

Phone: +331 44 88 60 30

ACTIFIN

Analysts & Investors Relations

Press Relations

Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot

Isabelle Dray

nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr

idray@actifin.fr

Phone: +331 56 88 11 11

Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

Disclaimer

Bilendi SA published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 16:59:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
