Bilendi : expands into the Netherlands

Creation of a new proprietary panel with over 30,000 members
Paris, June 2, 2022 -Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the continuation of its deployment in Europe with the opening of a new subsidiary in Amsterdam.
The Netherlands: the 6th largest market in Europe
Market research in the Netherlands is estimated at 37 million euros1, and is today the 6th largest market in Europe. This activity is particularly important in this country, which is home to the headquarters of ESOMAR (European Society for Opinion and Market Research), a society that brings together professionals from over 130 countries.
Bilendi opens a new office in Amsterdam and appoints Luigi Casula as Country Manager Netherlands
The new Amsterdam office is headed by Luigi Casula, who has over 20 years of experience in the Netherlands in the technology and digital market research sector. During his career, he has held the positions of Sales Director or Research Director at some of the most recognized companies in the region, including VNU, Truvo, Reed Business and Prospex.
With local expertise, Luigi Casula is responsible for business development and offers Dutch players all the knowledge and experience of Bilendi, with access to a newly formed Dutch panel, as well as to the 12 other proprietary panels of the group and its network of partners in the rest of the world.
In addition, Bilendi is a member of MOA, the Dutch Expertise Center for Marketing Information, Research and Analysis.
For several months now, the group has been building a panel of over 30,000 members in the Netherlands
For several months now, Bilendi has been building a panel of more than 30,000 members in the Netherlands, enabling it to conduct a large number of local studies. This panel will continue to grow significantly in the coming months.
It is marketed to local clients, but also to the Group's 1,700 clients in Europe by Bilendi teams in the 12 other sales offices.
1 Source : ESOMAR
International expansion, a vector of growth for the Group
Since its creation, Bilendi has continued to expand internationally, which represented 77% of its revenues in 2021. With 13 sales offices in 11 countries, Bilendi continues its commercial deployment and consolidation of its position as a key player in Europe.
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, said: "This new office in the Netherlands is a perfect illustration of Bilendi's strategy to strengthen our position as a reference player in Europe. This strategy is based on local teams close to the customers, with the best panels and technologies. The Dutch market has a significant growth potential that we intend to benefit from."
Next publication: first-half 2022 revenues: July 26, 2022 (after market close)
