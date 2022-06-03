Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Bilendi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALBLD   FR0004174233

BILENDI

(ALBLD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/03 11:35:21 am EDT
27.10 EUR   -0.73%
12:23pBILENDI : expands into the Netherlands
PU
05/10BILENDI : Q1 2022 revenues: ?13.4 million, up +52% (+13.7% on a pro forma basis)
EQ
05/10BILENDI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bilendi : expands into the Netherlands

06/03/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Bilendi expands into the Netherlands

      • Opening of a new office in Amsterdam
    • Appointment of Luigi Casula as Country Manager
  • Creation of a new proprietary panel with over 30,000 members

Paris, June 2, 2022 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data, announces the continuation of its deployment in Europe with the opening of a new subsidiary in Amsterdam.

The Netherlands: the 6th largest market in Europe

Market research in the Netherlands is estimated at 37 million euros1, and is today the 6th largest market in Europe. This activity is particularly important in this country, which is home to the headquarters of ESOMAR (European Society for Opinion and Market Research), a society that brings together professionals from over 130 countries.

Bilendi opens a new office in Amsterdam and appoints Luigi Casula as Country Manager Netherlands

The new Amsterdam office is headed by Luigi Casula, who has over 20 years of experience in the Netherlands in the technology and digital market research sector. During his career, he has held the positions of Sales Director or Research Director at some of the most recognized companies in the region, including VNU, Truvo, Reed Business and Prospex.

With local expertise, Luigi Casula is responsible for business development and offers Dutch players all the knowledge and experience of Bilendi, with access to a newly formed Dutch panel, as well as to the 12 other proprietary panels of the group and its network of partners in the rest of the world.

In addition, Bilendi is a member of MOA, the Dutch Expertise Center for Marketing Information, Research and Analysis.

For several months now, the group has been building a panel of over 30,000 members in the Netherlands

For several months now, Bilendi has been building a panel of more than 30,000 members in the Netherlands, enabling it to conduct a large number of local studies. This panel will continue to grow significantly in the coming months.

It is marketed to local clients, but also to the Group's 1,700 clients in Europe by Bilendi teams in the 12 other sales offices.

1 Source : ESOMAR

Page 1/2

Press release

International expansion, a vector of growth for the Group

Since its creation, Bilendi has continued to expand internationally, which represented 77% of its revenues in 2021. With 13 sales offices in 11 countries, Bilendi continues its commercial deployment and consolidation of its position as a key player in Europe.

Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, said: "This new office in the Netherlands is a perfect illustration of Bilendi's strategy to strengthen our position as a reference player in Europe. This strategy is based on local teams close to the customers, with the best panels and technologies. The Dutch market has a significant growth potential that we intend to benefit from."

Next publication: first-half 2022 revenues: July 26, 2022 (after market close)

About Bilendi

At a time when the amount, variety and speed of data being issued and communicated are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to the collection, processing and enhancement of this data.

That is why Bilendi is positioned at the epicenter of data collection for two market segments. These are: Technologies and Services for Market Research and Technologies and Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty.

We have locations in France, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Morocco. The group also has business activities in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi achieved a turnover of € 44.1 million. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

ISIN code FR 0004174233 - MNEMO code, ALBLD - Eligible PEA PME.

www.bilendi.com

Contacts

BILENDI

Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO m.bidou@bilendi.com

Phone: +331 44 88 60 30

ACTIFIN

Analysts & Investors Relations

Press Relations

Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot

Isabelle Dray

nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr

idray@actifin.fr

Phone: +331 56 88 11 11

Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Bilendi SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 16:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BILENDI
12:23pBILENDI : expands into the Netherlands
PU
05/10BILENDI : Q1 2022 revenues: ?13.4 million, up +52% (+13.7% on a pro forma basis)
EQ
05/10BILENDI : 1st quarter earnings
CO
04/28Bilendi SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/12BILENDI : Very strong growth in 2021 results
EQ
04/12BILENDI : Annual results
CO
03/28BILENDI : 4th quarter earnings
CO
02/23Bilendi Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/23BILENDI : Bilendi surpasses 2023 revenue target 2 years ahead of schedule and changes dim..
EQ
2021BILENDI : wins Best Technology Innovation award
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 63,5 M 68,1 M 68,1 M
Net income 2022 6,32 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net Debt 2022 4,17 M 4,47 M 4,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 122 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 290
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BILENDI
Duration : Period :
Bilendi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILENDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,30 €
Average target price 35,75 €
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Pierre Marie Bidou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marc Foisil Director-Finance & Administration
Hervé Piedvache Chief Technical Officer
Liliana Capris Director-European Operations
Eric Petco Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILENDI25.81%131
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.41%436 368
PROSUS N.V.-36.10%128 461
NETFLIX, INC.-65.96%91 116
AIRBNB, INC.-27.17%77 178
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-41.00%48 581