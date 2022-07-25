Log in
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:53 2022-07-25 am EDT
27.73 EUR   +1.65%
BILFINGER SE : Share Buyback
EQ
07/20BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/18BILFINGER SE : Share Buyback
EQ
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

07/25/2022 | 10:39am EDT
DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback

25.07.2022 / 16:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 4. Interim Reporting

 

In the time period from July 18, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022, a number of 195,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

 

 

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR]
18 July 2022 30,000 30.9999
19 July 2022 30,000 27.1271
20 July 2022 42,000 27.0962
21 July 2022 45,000 27.1446
22 July 2022 48,000 27.3346

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022, amounts to 496,562 shares.

 

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 


25.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405413

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1405413  25.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405413&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 917 M 4 004 M 4 004 M
Net income 2022 83,2 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net cash 2022 349 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 1 106 M 1 130 M 1 130 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 30 349
Free-Float 99,2%
