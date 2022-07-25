DGAP-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback



25.07.2022 / 16:37

Bilfinger SE: Share buyback

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 4. Interim Reporting

In the time period from July 18, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022, a number of 195,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price [EUR] 18 July 2022 30,000 30.9999 19 July 2022 30,000 27.1271 20 July 2022 42,000 27.0962 21 July 2022 45,000 27.1446 22 July 2022 48,000 27.3346

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE

(http://www.bilfinger.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022, amounts to 496,562 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.