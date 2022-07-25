Bilfinger SE: Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 4. Interim Reporting
In the time period from July 18, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022, a number of 195,000 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on July 1, 2022 was disclosed on June 27, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
|Day of purchase
|Aggregated volume in shares
|Weighted average price [EUR]
|18 July 2022
|30,000
|30.9999
|19 July 2022
|30,000
|27.1271
|20 July 2022
|42,000
|27.0962
|21 July 2022
|45,000
|27.1446
|22 July 2022
|48,000
|27.3346
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE
(http://www.bilfinger.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of July 1, 2022 until and including July 22, 2022, amounts to 496,562 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
25.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de