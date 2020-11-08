Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

07.11.2020, 17:20 CET/CEST, ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital [pdf, 108.7 KB]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 01:15pm EST

Ad hoc release

November 7, 2020

Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital

ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, United Kingdom, has, according to a notification issued on November 6, 2020, increased its investment through ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP, as a result of the termination of a contract for difference, to more than 10% and now holds a total of 12.00% of the share capital and voting rights (precisely: 5,305,536 shares) in Bilfinger SE, Mannheim, Germany.

In the previous notifications to the company as of July 20, 2020, an 8.67% share of voting rights and 5.65% in instruments regarding Bilfinger SE, i.e. a total of 14.33% were reported.

With an intermediate step as of November 2, 2020 (7.57% share of voting rights and 4.46% in instruments), the above-mentioned 12.00% share of voting rights and 0.00% in instruments have now been reported as of November 6, 2020.

Bilfinger SE · Investor Relations

Page 1/1

Bettina Schneider · Phone +49 621 459-2377 · bettina.schneider@bilfinger.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bilfinger SE published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 18:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BILFINGER SE
01:15p07.11.2020, 17 : 20 CET/CEST, ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to..
PU
11/07BILFINGER SE : ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the ..
EQ
11/04BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/02BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
10/26EQT kicks off sale of German facilities manager Apleona - sources
RE
10/22BILFINGER : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/14BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
09/30BASF : Bilfinger to support BASF in establishing BASF's battery materials produc..
AQ
09/24BILFINGER : wins order for industrial scaffolding at Germany's largest refinery
PU
09/23BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 458 M 4 107 M 4 107 M
Net income 2020 -49,1 M -58,3 M -58,3 M
Net Debt 2020 71,4 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 770 M 916 M 915 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 31 533
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,00 €
Last Close Price 19,12 €
Spread / Highest target 88,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-44.71%916
VINCI SA-25.72%49 137
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%34 085
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.15%18 206
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.21%17 316
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.41%16 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group