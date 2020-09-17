Log in
Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BILFINGER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

09/17/2020 | 12:58pm EDT

In a research note published by Thorsten Reigber, DZ Bank advises its customers to buy the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 458 M 4 084 M 4 084 M
Net income 2020 -49,1 M -58,0 M -58,0 M
Net Debt 2020 71,4 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,1x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 665 M 787 M 785 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 31 533
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,00 €
Last Close Price 16,50 €
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-52.28%787
VINCI SA-21.86%51 397
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%31 559
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.43%19 610
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.04%19 221
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.23%17 619
