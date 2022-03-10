Bilfinger : Annual Financial Statements 2021

Annual financial statements of Bilfinger SE December 31, 2021

Contents Responsibility statement ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. 3 Reproduction of the Auditor´s report………………………………………………………….………………………..…………………. 4 Income statement …………………………………………………………………………………….…………………………………………….. 12 Balance sheet …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 13 Development of non-current assets ……………………………………………………………..…………………………………………… 14 Notes ……………………………………………………..………………………………………………………………………………………………… 15 General information …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 15 Notes to the income statement ………..………………………………………………………………………………………. 17 Notes to the balance sheet………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20 Other disclosures …………………….………………………………………………………………………………………………… 26 Events of particular significance after the balance sheet date ………………………………………………. 28 Proposal on the appopriation of earnings ……..………………………………………………………………………….. 29 Attachments to the notes ……………………………………………….………………………………………………………… 30 Boards of the company………………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 30 List of subsidiaries of Bilfinger SE……………………………………………………………………………………………….. 37 The management report of Bilfinger SE is combined with the management report of the Group and presented in our Annual Report 2021. The annual financial statements and the combined management report of Bilfinger SE and the Group for financial year 2021 will be published in the electronic Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Bilfinger SE 3 Annual financial statements 2021 Responsibility statement To the best of our knowledge, and in accordance with the applicable accounting principles for financial re- porting, the annual financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the company, and the management report, which is combined with the management report of the Group, includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and position of the company, together with a description of the principal opportunities and risks associated with the expected development of the company. Mannheim, March 8, 2022 The Executive Board Dr.Thomas Schulz Duncan Hall Christina Johansson

Bilfinger SE 4 Annual financial statements 2021 Reproduction of the auditor's report INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To Bilfinger SE, Mannheim REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND OF THE MANAGEMENT REPORT Audit Opinions We have audited the annual financial statements of Bilfinger SE, Mannheim, which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 December 2021, and the statement of profit and loss for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2021 and notes to the financial statements, including the presentation of the recognition and measurement policies. In addition, we have audited the management report of Bilfinger SE, which is combined with the group management report, for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2021. In accordance with the German legal requirements, we have not audited the content of the non-financial group statement pursuant to § [Article] 315b Abs. [paragraph] 1 HGB [Handelsgesetzbuch: German Commercial Code]. In our opinion, on the basis of the knowledge obtained in the audit, the accompanying annual financial statements comply, in all material respects, with the requirements of German commercial law and give a true and fair view of the assets, lia- bilities and financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021 and of its finan- cial performance for the financial year from 1 January to 31 December 2021 in compli- ance with German Legally Required Accounting Principles , and

and the accompanying management report as a whole provides an appropriate view of the

Company's position. In all material respects, this management report is consistent with the annual financial statements, complies with German legal requirements and appropri- ately presents the opportunities and risks of future development. Our audit opinion on the management report does not cover the content of the non-financial group statement referred to above. Pursuant to § 322 Abs. 3 Satz [sentence] 1 HGB, we declare that our audit has not led to any reservations relating to the legal compliance of the annual financial statements and of the management report. Basis for the Audit Opinions We conducted our audit of the annual financial statements and of the management report in accordance with § 317 HGB and the EU Audit Regulation (No. 537/2014, referred to subse-