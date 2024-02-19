Stock GBF BILFINGER SE
Bilfinger SE

Equities

GBF

DE0005909006

Construction & Engineering

 04:44:07 2024-02-19 am EST
43.05 EUR -0.81% Intraday chart for Bilfinger SE +12.04% +23.49%
10:16am BILFINGER : FY23: strategy implementation on course Alphavalue
Latest news about Bilfinger SE

BILFINGER : FY23: strategy implementation on course Alphavalue
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 14.02.2024 - 15:15 DP
Bilfinger SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Bilfinger SE Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : Bilfinger SE, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
Bilfinger aims to become even more profitable - dividend to rise sharply DP
Profitability target drives Bilfinger to high since 2018 DP
European Commission OKs Bilfinger’s Purchase of Stork's European Entities MT
Bilfinger: EU approves acquisition of Stork Europe CF
UBS rates Bilfinger a 'Buy' - Target 43 euros DP
Bilfinger partially exceeds its own targets for the full year DP
BILFINGER : Q3 23: Better than expected results, but restructuring weighs on order intake Alphavalue
Bilfinger SE Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Transcript : Bilfinger SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 13, 2023
Bilfinger SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Company Profile

Bilfinger SE is a Germany-based international industrial services provider. The Company provides customized engineering and services to customers in the process industry. Its Industrial business segment includes industrial maintenance; insulation, scaffolding and painting; oil and gas, and engineering solutions. The Industrial business segment includes activities, such as design, development and erection of industrial facilities; maintenance and repair of industrial plants; project management; assembly and installation of plant components; design, development and implementation of automation solutions, and insulation, surface and corrosion protection, industrial scaffolding. Its Power business segment includes activities, such as repair, maintenance, efficiency enhancements and service life extensions, as well as the demolition of existing power plants, and design, manufacture and assembly of components for power plant systems with a focus on boilers and high-pressure piping systems.
Calendar
2024-03-12 - J.P. Morgan Pan-European Small/Mid-Cap CEO Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Bilfinger SE

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
43.4 EUR
Average target price
46.4 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+6.91%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi.
BILFINGER SE Stock Bilfinger SE
+23.72% 1 750 M $
VINCI Stock VINCI
-0.28% 69 655 M $
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Stock Larsen & Toubro Limited
-5.19% 56 114 M $
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Stock Quanta Services, Inc.
-2.02% 30 719 M $
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
+6.44% 29 989 M $
FERROVIAL SE Stock Ferrovial SE
+6.12% 27 164 M $
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Railway Group Limited
+11.44% 20 151 M $
WSP GLOBAL INC. Stock WSP Global Inc.
+11.96% 19 239 M $
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Communications Construction Company Limited
+4.60% 15 877 M $
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China Railway Construction Corporation Limited
+10.12% 14 717 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
