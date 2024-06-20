1. Company Profile

BILFINGER SE

NO. 1 FOR OUR CUSTOMERS IN ENHANCING EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY-

Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider. The aim of the Group's activities is to increase the efficiency and sustainability of customers in the process industry and to establish itself as the number one partner in the market for this purpose. Bilfinger's comprehensive portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and plant expansion to turnarounds and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Engineering & Maintenance and Technologies. Bilfinger is primarily active in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include energy, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharma & biopharma and oil & gas. With its ~30,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.5 billion in financial year 2023. To achieve its goals, Bilfinger has identified two strategic thrusts: repositioning itself as a leader in increasing efficiency and sustainability, and driving operational excellence to improve the organizational performance.

Bilfinger key data