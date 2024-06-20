FACTBOOK
06/2024
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 1
Contents / Pages
1. COMPANY PROFILE
5. SUSTAINABILITY
Bilfinger SE - leading in Industrial Services
3
Bilfinger Materiality Matrix .….................…….…………..
25
Business offering …………...….……………………………………
4
Bilfinger Sustainability Targets ……..…….……
26
Segments and Revenue split .………….........……………….
5
Bilfinger commits to SBTi …………………………………………
26
Outlook 2024……………………
6
ESG Performance KPIs ……………………….……………………
27
Mid-term financial targets…………………………………..….
7
Group Executive Management ………………………………..
8
Supervisory Board ..…….……………....………
9
Corporate History..………………………………
10
2. MARKETS
Addressable market ..…...…………................................. 11
Short and long term challenges ………………………………. 11
3. KEY FIGURES
Overview Group ..…………………..……………………………….
12
Profit and Loss Statement ……………….….…………………..
13
Cash Flow Statement ..…………….………………………………
14
ROCE ………………..…….……..…………….…………………………
15
Net liquidity positions ……………………………………………..
15
Gearing ratios…………………………………………………………..
15
10-Year-Overview Balance Sheet …………………………….
16
10-Year-Overview Business Development …
17
4. SEGMENTS
Engineering & Maintenance Europe ………………………..
18
Engineering & Maintenance International ……
20
Technologies ……………………………………
22
Reconciliation Group ……………………………
24
6. BILFINGER SHARE
Master Data ………………………………...……
28
Relative Performance of our Shares ………….….…………
28
10-Year-Overview Key Figures ………
29
Shareholder Structure …………………………………………….
30
Development of Dividend ……………………………………….
31
Development of Market Capitalization …........…………
31
Analysts' Coverage ……………..………….……………………….
32
Analysts' Recommendation Development …….…………
33
7. BILFINGER RATING
Bilfinger Rating….……………………………………
34
Bilfinger ESG-Ratings………………………………………………..
34
8. IR EVENTS AND CONTACT
IR Events 2024 ……………………………………………………….. 35
Contact Details ………………………………………………………. 35
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 2
1. Company Profile
BILFINGER SE
- NO. 1 FOR OUR CUSTOMERS IN ENHANCING EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY-
Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider. The aim of the Group's activities is to increase the efficiency and sustainability of customers in the process industry and to establish itself as the number one partner in the market for this purpose. Bilfinger's comprehensive portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and plant expansion to turnarounds and digital applications.
The company delivers its services in two service lines: Engineering & Maintenance and Technologies. Bilfinger is primarily active in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include energy, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharma & biopharma and oil & gas. With its ~30,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.5 billion in financial year 2023. To achieve its goals, Bilfinger has identified two strategic thrusts: repositioning itself as a leader in increasing efficiency and sustainability, and driving operational excellence to improve the organizational performance.
Bilfinger key data
in € million
FY 2023
Orders received
4,735
Order backlog
3,385
Revenue
4,486
EBITDA
289
EBITDA margin
6.5%
EBITA
191
EBITA margin
4.3%
Special items
-1
Free cash flow
122
Net profit
181
Net profit adjusted
117
Earnings per share (in €)
4.84
Earnings per share adjusted (in €)
3.12
Employees
28,650
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 3
1. Company Profile
BUSINESS OFFERING
Digitalization
Consultancy
Engineering
New builds &
Maintenance & Turnaround
Modifications
Regional footprint - FY 2023
4%
24%
Germany
12%
3%
Rest of Europe
€4.5bn
America
Africa
57%
Asia
Market split - FY 2023
Other
Energy
25%
20%
15%
30%
Oil & Gas
Chemical &
10%
Petrochemicals
Pharma &
Biopharma
Key characteristics
- >30,000 employees
- >90% customer retention rate
- ~65% frame- and service contracts
- ~80% similar business across all
industries
- >140 years of engineering expertise
▪ Active in >30 countries
- MDAX listed in Germany
- Asset-light service provider
Contract split - FY 2023
Projects
37%
63%Frame and service contracts
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 4
1. Company Profile
THREE SEGMENTS
Revenue split by segment - FY 2023
Technologies
16%
E&M
International 16%
69%
E&M Europe
Revenue
EBITA | EBITA margin
by segment - FY 2023
by segment - FY 2023
€3,033m
€682m
€684m
E&M
E&M
Technologies2)
Europe1)
Intern.
156
5.1%
E&M
Europe1)
€40m
5.9%
€3m
0.4%
E&M Technologies2) Intern.
- Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue +54; EBITA -2; EBITA margin -0.3 percentage points
- Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue -53; EBITA +2; EBITA margin +1.4 percentage points
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 5
1. Company Profile
OUTLOOK 2024
Outlook
in € million, %
FY 2023
FY 2024
YTD
(incl. Stork)
Revenue
4,486
4,800 to 5,200
1,088
Group
EBITA Margin
4.3%
4.8% to 5.2%
4.0%
Free cash flow
122
100 to 140 1)
24
E&M
Revenue
3,033
3,200 to 3,600
729
Europe 2)
EBITA Margin
5.1%
5.7% to 6.1%
4.5%
E&M
Revenue
682
650 to 750
162
International
EBITA Margin
0.4%
2.5% to 4.0%
2.1%
Revenue
684
750 to 850
170
Technologies 3)
EBITA Margin
5.9%
5.0% to 5.5%
4.2%
Reconciliation
Revenue
87
50 to 75
27
Group 4)
EBITA Margin
-9
-15 to -25
0
- Including ~€ 40 m special items cash-out efficiency program and ~€ 15 m special items integrations costs Stork, corresponds to Cash Conversion adjusted of ~70%
- Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue +54; EBITA margin -0.3 percentage points
- Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue -53; EBITA margin +1.4 percentage points
- Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue -1; EBITA -2
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 6
1. Company Profile
MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS
2025/2027
Organic Growth
4 to 5% CAGR
EBITA margin
6 to 7%
Cash Conversion (Free cash flow/EBITA)
>80%
Average NTA as of Revenue
<8%
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 7
1. Company Profile
EXECUTIVE BOARD
Dr. Thomas Schulz
Group CEO
Born 1965, in federal state Saarland, Germany
2022
Bilfinger SE, Germany, Chief Executive Officer
2013 - 2022
FLSmidth A/S, Denmark, Group Chief Executive Officer
2001 - 2013
Sandvik AB, Sweden, most recently President Sandvik Construction
1998 - 2001
Svedala Industri AB, Sweden Business Area Manager
Engineering studies and doctorate in mining at RWTH Aachen University, Germany
Degrees: Dipl.-Ing.,Dr.-Ing.
Matti Jäkel
Group CFO
Born 1961, in Düsseldorf, Germany
2022
Bilfinger SE, Germany, Chief Finance Officer
2020- 2022
Division Other Operations, Germany, Executive President
2017 - 2019
Region MMO Continental Europe, Germany, Finance Director
2014 - 2016
Division Industrial Maintenance, Germany, Finance Director
2010 - 2013
Bilfinger Industrial Services GmbH, Germany, CFO
2007 - 2010
Bilfinger Berger Igenieurbau GmbH, Germany, CFO
2006 - 2007
Bilfinger Berger Hochbau GmbH, Germany, CFO
2000 - 2006
FRU-CON Construction CORP., USA, CFO
Baulderstone Hornibrook PTY. LTD. And BHBB M5 East Joint
1997 - 2000
Venture, Australia, Finance Director Civil Engineering and Finance
Diretor
Since 1989
Bilfinger+Berger Bauaktiengesellschaft, Germany, various technical and
commercial positions
Studied Civil Engineering at TU München and Business Administration at Henley
Management College / Brunel University
GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
CEO
CFO
E&M
E&M
Techno-
Human
Procure-
Products &
Europe
International
logies
Resources
ment
Innovation
Thomas
Matti Jäkel
Jürgen
Christian
Thorsten
Nicole
Christoph
Gerald
Schulz
Liedl
Rugland
Hoppe
Herrfurth
Bäumer
Pilotto
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 8
1. Company Profile
SUPERVISORY BOARD
Dr. Eckhard Cordes (Chairman)
Partner at Cevian Capital, Pfäffikon, Switzerland Partner and Managing Director with EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH, Munich
Stephan Brückner, Deputy Chairman*
Employee of Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance GmbH, Heinsberg
Agnieszka Othman*
Employee of Multiserwis Sp. Z o.o., Krapkowice, Poland
Vanessa Barth*
Section Head, Target Group Work and Equality, IG Metall, Frankfurt am Main
Werner Brandstetter*
Employee of Bilfinger Industrial Services GmbH, Linz, Austria
Dr. Roland Busch
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Delvag Versicherungs AG, Cologne
Member of various Supervisory Boards and Boards
Rainer Knerler*
Executive Employee of IG Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt and consultant, Berlin
Frank Lutz
Chairman of the Executive Board at CRX Markets AG, Munich
Dr. Silke Maurer
Member of the Executive Board at MTU Aero Engines AG, Munich
Robert Schuchna
Partner at Cevian Capital Ltd, Pfäffikon, Switzerland
Jörg Sommer*
Employee of Bilfinger arnholdt GmbH, Gelsenkirchen
Dr. Bettina Volkens
Member of various supervisory boards and independent consultant
Presiding Committee
Dr. Eckhard Cordes
Stephan Brückner
Rainer Knerler
Dr. Bettina Volkens
Audit Committee
Frank Lutz
Vanessa Barth
Dr. Roland Busch
Jörg Sommer
Strategy Committee
Dr. Eckhard Cordes
Stephan Brückner
Werner Brandstetter
Rainer Knerler
Frank Lutz
Robert Schuchna
Nomination Committee
Dr. Eckhard Cordes
Frank Lutz
Robert Schuchna
*Staff representatives
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 9
1. Company Profile
CORPORATE HISTORY -
From construction company to industrial services provider
1880
Beginnings of Grün & Bilfinger AG, the oldest
forerunner company
1890
Beginnings of Julius Berger Tiefbau AG and
Berlinischen Boden-Gesellschaft (later
Bauboag)
1969
Merger of Julius Berger and Bauboag
1975
Merger of Julius Berger - Bauboag and Grün
& Bilfinger to form Bilfinger + Berger
Bauaktiengesellschaft
2001
Renamed Bilfinger Berger AG
from 2002
Development of services divisions
Industrial services (from 2002)
Real estate services (from 2002)
Power plant services (from 2005)
2010
Transformation to Bilfinger Berger SE
from 2011
Disposal of construction business
Sale of Valemus Australia (2011)
Sale of Construction division (Civil) (2014)
2012
Renamed Bilfinger SE
2016
Sale of real-estate services and building
construction activities
2017
Focus on industrial services
from 2022
Vision: No. 1 for customers in enhancing
efficiency and sustainability
June 2024
Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook
Page 10
