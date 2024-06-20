FACTBOOK

06/2024

June 2024

Bilfinger SE Investor Relations Factbook

Contents / Pages

1. COMPANY PROFILE

5. SUSTAINABILITY

Bilfinger SE - leading in Industrial Services

3

Bilfinger Materiality Matrix .….................…….…………..

25

Business offering …………...….……………………………………

4

Bilfinger Sustainability Targets ……..…….……

26

Segments and Revenue split .………….........……………….

5

Bilfinger commits to SBTi …………………………………………

26

Outlook 2024……………………

6

ESG Performance KPIs ……………………….……………………

27

Mid-term financial targets…………………………………..….

7

Group Executive Management ………………………………..

8

Supervisory Board ..…….……………....………

9

Corporate History..………………………………

10

2. MARKETS

Addressable market ..…...…………................................. 11

Short and long term challenges ………………………………. 11

3. KEY FIGURES

Overview Group ..…………………..……………………………….

12

Profit and Loss Statement ……………….….…………………..

13

Cash Flow Statement ..…………….………………………………

14

ROCE ………………..…….……..…………….…………………………

15

Net liquidity positions ……………………………………………..

15

Gearing ratios…………………………………………………………..

15

10-Year-Overview Balance Sheet …………………………….

16

10-Year-Overview Business Development …

17

4. SEGMENTS

Engineering & Maintenance Europe ………………………..

18

Engineering & Maintenance International ……

20

Technologies ……………………………………

22

Reconciliation Group ……………………………

24

6. BILFINGER SHARE

Master Data ………………………………...……

28

Relative Performance of our Shares ………….….…………

28

10-Year-Overview Key Figures ………

29

Shareholder Structure …………………………………………….

30

Development of Dividend ……………………………………….

31

Development of Market Capitalization …........…………

31

Analysts' Coverage ……………..………….……………………….

32

Analysts' Recommendation Development …….…………

33

7. BILFINGER RATING

Bilfinger Rating….……………………………………

34

Bilfinger ESG-Ratings………………………………………………..

34

8. IR EVENTS AND CONTACT

IR Events 2024 ……………………………………………………….. 35

Contact Details ………………………………………………………. 35

1. Company Profile

BILFINGER SE

  • NO. 1 FOR OUR CUSTOMERS IN ENHANCING EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY-

Bilfinger is an international industrial services provider. The aim of the Group's activities is to increase the efficiency and sustainability of customers in the process industry and to establish itself as the number one partner in the market for this purpose. Bilfinger's comprehensive portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and plant expansion to turnarounds and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Engineering & Maintenance and Technologies. Bilfinger is primarily active in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include energy, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharma & biopharma and oil & gas. With its ~30,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenue of €4.5 billion in financial year 2023. To achieve its goals, Bilfinger has identified two strategic thrusts: repositioning itself as a leader in increasing efficiency and sustainability, and driving operational excellence to improve the organizational performance.

Bilfinger key data

in € million

FY 2023

Orders received

4,735

Order backlog

3,385

Revenue

4,486

EBITDA

289

EBITDA margin

6.5%

EBITA

191

EBITA margin

4.3%

Special items

-1

Free cash flow

122

Net profit

181

Net profit adjusted

117

Earnings per share (in €)

4.84

Earnings per share adjusted (in €)

3.12

Employees

28,650

1. Company Profile

BUSINESS OFFERING

Digitalization

Consultancy

Engineering

New builds &

Maintenance & Turnaround

Modifications

Regional footprint - FY 2023

4%

24%

Germany

12%

3%

Rest of Europe

€4.5bn

America

Africa

57%

Asia

Market split - FY 2023

Other

Energy

25%

20%

15%

30%

Oil & Gas

Chemical &

10%

Petrochemicals

Pharma &

Biopharma

Key characteristics

  • >30,000 employees
  • >90% customer retention rate
  • ~65% frame- and service contracts
  • ~80% similar business across all

industries

  • >140 years of engineering expertise

Active in >30 countries

  • MDAX listed in Germany
  • Asset-light service provider

Contract split - FY 2023

Projects

37%

63%Frame and service contracts

1. Company Profile

THREE SEGMENTS

Revenue split by segment - FY 2023

Technologies

16%

E&M

International 16%

69%

E&M Europe

Revenue

EBITA | EBITA margin

by segment - FY 2023

by segment - FY 2023

€3,033m

€682m

€684m

E&M

E&M

Technologies2)

Europe1)

Intern.

156

5.1%

E&M

Europe1)

€40m

5.9%

€3m

0.4%

E&M Technologies2) Intern.

  1. Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue +54; EBITA -2; EBITA margin -0.3 percentage points
  2. Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue -53; EBITA +2; EBITA margin +1.4 percentage points

1. Company Profile

OUTLOOK 2024

Outlook

in € million, %

FY 2023

FY 2024

YTD

(incl. Stork)

Revenue

4,486

4,800 to 5,200

1,088

Group

EBITA Margin

4.3%

4.8% to 5.2%

4.0%

Free cash flow

122

100 to 140 1)

24

E&M

Revenue

3,033

3,200 to 3,600

729

Europe 2)

EBITA Margin

5.1%

5.7% to 6.1%

4.5%

E&M

Revenue

682

650 to 750

162

International

EBITA Margin

0.4%

2.5% to 4.0%

2.1%

Revenue

684

750 to 850

170

Technologies 3)

EBITA Margin

5.9%

5.0% to 5.5%

4.2%

Reconciliation

Revenue

87

50 to 75

27

Group 4)

EBITA Margin

-9

-15 to -25

0

  1. Including ~€ 40 m special items cash-out efficiency program and ~€ 15 m special items integrations costs Stork, corresponds to Cash Conversion adjusted of ~70%
  2. Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue +54; EBITA margin -0.3 percentage points
  3. Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue -53; EBITA margin +1.4 percentage points
  4. Restatement of 2023 figures due to new allocation of entities: revenue -1; EBITA -2

1. Company Profile

MID-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS

2025/2027

Organic Growth

4 to 5% CAGR

EBITA margin

6 to 7%

Cash Conversion (Free cash flow/EBITA)

>80%

Average NTA as of Revenue

<8%

1. Company Profile

EXECUTIVE BOARD

Dr. Thomas Schulz

Group CEO

Born 1965, in federal state Saarland, Germany

2022

Bilfinger SE, Germany, Chief Executive Officer

2013 - 2022

FLSmidth A/S, Denmark, Group Chief Executive Officer

2001 - 2013

Sandvik AB, Sweden, most recently President Sandvik Construction

1998 - 2001

Svedala Industri AB, Sweden Business Area Manager

Engineering studies and doctorate in mining at RWTH Aachen University, Germany

Degrees: Dipl.-Ing.,Dr.-Ing.

Matti Jäkel

Group CFO

Born 1961, in Düsseldorf, Germany

2022

Bilfinger SE, Germany, Chief Finance Officer

2020- 2022

Division Other Operations, Germany, Executive President

2017 - 2019

Region MMO Continental Europe, Germany, Finance Director

2014 - 2016

Division Industrial Maintenance, Germany, Finance Director

2010 - 2013

Bilfinger Industrial Services GmbH, Germany, CFO

2007 - 2010

Bilfinger Berger Igenieurbau GmbH, Germany, CFO

2006 - 2007

Bilfinger Berger Hochbau GmbH, Germany, CFO

2000 - 2006

FRU-CON Construction CORP., USA, CFO

Baulderstone Hornibrook PTY. LTD. And BHBB M5 East Joint

1997 - 2000

Venture, Australia, Finance Director Civil Engineering and Finance

Diretor

Since 1989

Bilfinger+Berger Bauaktiengesellschaft, Germany, various technical and

commercial positions

Studied Civil Engineering at TU München and Business Administration at Henley

Management College / Brunel University

GROUP EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

CEO

CFO

E&M

E&M

Techno-

Human

Procure-

Products &

Europe

International

logies

Resources

ment

Innovation

Thomas

Matti Jäkel

Jürgen

Christian

Thorsten

Nicole

Christoph

Gerald

Schulz

Liedl

Rugland

Hoppe

Herrfurth

Bäumer

Pilotto

1. Company Profile

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Dr. Eckhard Cordes (Chairman)

Partner at Cevian Capital, Pfäffikon, Switzerland Partner and Managing Director with EMERAM Capital Partners GmbH, Munich

Stephan Brückner, Deputy Chairman*

Employee of Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance GmbH, Heinsberg

Agnieszka Othman*

Employee of Multiserwis Sp. Z o.o., Krapkowice, Poland

Vanessa Barth*

Section Head, Target Group Work and Equality, IG Metall, Frankfurt am Main

Werner Brandstetter*

Employee of Bilfinger Industrial Services GmbH, Linz, Austria

Dr. Roland Busch

Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Delvag Versicherungs AG, Cologne

Member of various Supervisory Boards and Boards

Rainer Knerler*

Executive Employee of IG Bauen-Agrar-Umwelt and consultant, Berlin

Frank Lutz

Chairman of the Executive Board at CRX Markets AG, Munich

Dr. Silke Maurer

Member of the Executive Board at MTU Aero Engines AG, Munich

Robert Schuchna

Partner at Cevian Capital Ltd, Pfäffikon, Switzerland

Jörg Sommer*

Employee of Bilfinger arnholdt GmbH, Gelsenkirchen

Dr. Bettina Volkens

Member of various supervisory boards and independent consultant

Presiding Committee

Dr. Eckhard Cordes

Stephan Brückner

Rainer Knerler

Dr. Bettina Volkens

Audit Committee

Frank Lutz

Vanessa Barth

Dr. Roland Busch

Jörg Sommer

Strategy Committee

Dr. Eckhard Cordes

Stephan Brückner

Werner Brandstetter

Rainer Knerler

Frank Lutz

Robert Schuchna

Nomination Committee

Dr. Eckhard Cordes

Frank Lutz

Robert Schuchna

*Staff representatives

1. Company Profile

CORPORATE HISTORY -

From construction company to industrial services provider

1880

Beginnings of Grün & Bilfinger AG, the oldest

forerunner company

1890

Beginnings of Julius Berger Tiefbau AG and

Berlinischen Boden-Gesellschaft (later

Bauboag)

1969

Merger of Julius Berger and Bauboag

1975

Merger of Julius Berger - Bauboag and Grün

& Bilfinger to form Bilfinger + Berger

Bauaktiengesellschaft

2001

Renamed Bilfinger Berger AG

from 2002

Development of services divisions

Industrial services (from 2002)

Real estate services (from 2002)

Power plant services (from 2005)

2010

Transformation to Bilfinger Berger SE

from 2011

Disposal of construction business

Sale of Valemus Australia (2011)

Sale of Construction division (Civil) (2014)

2012

Renamed Bilfinger SE

2016

Sale of real-estate services and building

construction activities

2017

Focus on industrial services

from 2022

Vision: No. 1 for customers in enhancing

efficiency and sustainability

