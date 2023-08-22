  1. Markets
  2. Stock Allemagne
  3. Bilfinger SE
  4. News
  5. Bilfinger : H1 23
Security GBF

BILFINGER SE

Equities GBF DE0005909006

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09:45:33 2023-08-22 am EDT Intraday chart for Bilfinger SE 5-day change 1st Jan Change
30.82 EUR +1.31% -4.28% +13.88%
03:30pm BILFINGER : H1 23: Restructuring in the US is slowing down order intake Alphavalue
01:50pm BILFINGER : Target upgrade by 10.3% Alphavalue

BILFINGER : H1 23: Restructuring in the US is slowing down order intake

Today at 09:30 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Bilfinger SE

BILFINGER : H1 23: Restructuring in the US is slowing down order intake Alphavalue
BILFINGER : Target upgrade by 10.3% Alphavalue
Exxon Mobil refinery workers walk out due to safety fears, says union AN
BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
Dpa-AFX Overview: ENTERPRISES as of 08/14/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
Transcript : Bilfinger SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 14, 2023 CI
Bilfinger again significantly increases profit - full-year targets confirmed DP
BILFINGER : Receives a Buy rating from UBS MD
Bilfinger convinces with profit - but orders lower DP
Bilfinger SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating MD
BILFINGER : Receives a Buy rating from UBS MD
BILFINGER : Upgraded to Buy by UBS MD
BILFINGER : UBS takes a positive view MD
UBS raises Bilfinger to 'Buy' - target up to 42 euros DP
WDH/UBS lifts Bilfinger to 'Buy' - Target raised to €42 DP
Bilfinger ends downward trend thanks to 'Buy' from UBS DP
Bilfinger UK offshore workers to strike in June after rejecting pay offer RE
BILFINGER : Sustainability fuels demand for Bilfinger's growth Alphavalue
Bilfinger SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Bilfinger SE Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
BILFINGER : Gets a Neutral rating from UBS MD
BILFINGER : Q1 23: Order intake promising Alphavalue
Bilfinger to Seek M&A CI
Transcript : Bilfinger SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023 CI

Chart Bilfinger SE

Chart Bilfinger SE
More charts

Company Profile

Bilfinger SE is a Germany-based international industrial services provider. The Company provides customized engineering and services to customers in the process industry. Its Industrial business segment includes industrial maintenance; insulation, scaffolding and painting; oil and gas, and engineering solutions. The Industrial business segment includes activities, such as design, development and erection of industrial facilities; maintenance and repair of industrial plants; project management; assembly and installation of plant components; design, development and implementation of automation solutions, and insulation, surface and corrosion protection, industrial scaffolding. Its Power business segment includes activities, such as repair, maintenance, efficiency enhancements and service life extensions, as well as the demolition of existing power plants, and design, manufacture and assembly of components for power plant systems with a focus on boilers and high-pressure piping systems.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Bilfinger SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
30.42EUR
Average target price
41.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+36.75%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BILFINGER SE
Chart Analysis Bilfinger SE
+13.88% 1 240 M $
KALPATARU PROJECTS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Kalpataru Projects International Limited
+13.51% 1 248 M $
IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Chart Analysis Ircon International Limited
+84.18% 1 230 M $
HAZAMA ANDO CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Hazama Ando Corporation
+37.22% 1 228 M $
IJM CORPORATION
Chart Analysis IJM Corporation
+1.88% 1 252 M $
POWERGRID INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TRUST
Chart Analysis Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
-11.61% 1 227 M $
HANG XIAO STEEL STRUCTURE CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Hang Xiao Steel Structure Co.,Ltd
-1.48% 1 264 M $
TAKASAGO THERMAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Takasago Thermal Engineering Co., Ltd.
+58.89% 1 266 M $
MAIRE TECNIMONT S.P.A.
Chart Analysis Maire Tecnimont S.p.A.
+15.28% 1 268 M $
ANHUI CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING GROUP CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Anhui Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd.
+12.08% 1 271 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer