INTO SUSTAINABLE PROFITABLE GROWTH
Thomas Schulz | Group CEO
Matti Jäkel | Group CFO
June 12, 2024
Capital Markets Day 2024
NO. 1 FOR OUR CUSTOMERS IN ENHANCING EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY
Strategy
No. 1 for our customers in enhancing efficiency & sustainability
Positioning
Years
…
2027
Bilfinger
Future
2025
FY 2023
+7%
2023 4.3%
78%
Bilfinger
CMD
2023 EfficiencyProgram ✓ Q4 2023
CMD 2024
- Strategy
- Cash
- Stork
Q2 2024
2025/2027
4-5% CAGR
6-7%
>80%
Q4 2024
…
Quarters
Operational Excellence
Growth
EBITA margin
Cash Conversion
Agenda
Capital Markets Day 2024
Morning SessionsAfternoon Sessions
Into Sustainable Profitable Growth
Driving Market Expansion
Jürgen Liedl, President E&M Europe
Thomas Schulz, Group Chief Executive Officer
Matti Jäkel, Group Chief Financial Officer
Transformation into Core Service Business
Christian Rugland, President E&M International
The Perfect Fit: Bilfinger & Stork
Leveraging Trends for Growth
Jürgen Liedl, President E&M Europe
Thorsten Hoppe, President Technologies
03:30 - 04:30 PM
Joint visit of Bilfinger ACHEMA booth
Leading Engineering and Maintenance in Energy Transition
Massimo Pardocchi and Oksana Roman
Bilfinger Company Profile
Consultancy
Engineering
New Builds
Maintenance & Turnarounds
& Modifications
Digitalization
83%
Engineering & Maintenance
17%
Technologies
~€5 bn
revenue
>90%
customer
retention rate
>30,000
employees
~65%
frame- and
service contracts
Europe
BeNe | DACH | Eastern Europe | Nordic | UK
Energy Transition | Life Science | Nuclear
International
North America | Middle East
~80%
similar business
across all industries
>90%
revenue in
sustainable services
Industries
Energy
Chemicals &
Pharma &
Oil & Gas
Adjacent
Petrochemicals
Biopharma
Industries
No. 1 for our customers in enhancing efficiency & sustainability
>140
years of
expertise
MDAX
listed in Germany
>30
countries
active in
Asset-light
service
provider
Trends and drivers
Market trends provide tailwind for Bilfinger business model
Outsourcing
Volatility
Overregulation
Efficiency
Bilfinger's business
Sustainability
Decomplexing
model benefits
Labor shortage
Competence transfer
from both growing
Climate change
Digitalization
Energy costs
as well as declining
Artificial Intelligence
…
…
markets
Our industries
Stable to positive market across all regions and industries, increased demand for outsourcing due to volatile environment
Addressable markets
[USD bn]
Bilfinger
CAGR 2024 to 2025/27
Outsourcing potential
Energy
62
~2%
Good /
Stable
Chemicals &
Pharma &
Oil &
Petrochemicals
Biopharma
Gas
34
21
22
~1.5%
~3%
~2%
CAGR in addressable markets: ~2%
Good /
Good /
Good /
Increasing
Increasing
Increasing
Adjacent
Industries
>50
© Audrey - stock.adobe.com
~2%
Good /
Stable
Attractive growth
Selective M&A on top of market and self-propelled growth
+7%
revenue
growth
2023
CAGR in
2-3%
addressable
market
4-5%
▪
Outsourcing
CAGR
▪
Offering
~2%
▪
Geography
M&A ▪ Funded by sound balance sheet
- Total Shareholder return and EPS accretion
- Attractive top-line and bottom- line contribution
- Driver of full line offering in our core regions
- Access to skilled labor
- Integrative
2022
Market growth Self-propelled2023-2025/27
growth
Strategic levers
Efficiency Program completed, focus on two strategic levers going forward
Capital Markets Day 2024
Capital Markets Day 2023
Efficiency
✓
Operational
1. Program
Excellence
2. OperationalExcellence
3. Positioning
Positioning
Operational Excellence
Strategic lever with internal focus: Continuously improving performance
Progress
KPI
Competence
Growth
▪
Build up training centers
Deep
Profitability
▪
Standardized and certified trainings
Development
Dive
Cash
▪
Value based selling
Profitability
▪
High maturity level across regions and categories
Procurement
▪
Savings linked to P/L
Cash
▪
Digitalized procurement: data driven sourcing
Standardization
Growth
▪
Mapping requirement versus competence
Profitability
▪
Contract selection and standardized execution
& Bundling
Cash
▪
Standardized execution and bundled services
Profitability
▪
Standard product selection in standard processes
De-Risking
▪
Cash generation through standardization
Cash
▪ From project to product business
Automation
Profitability
▪
Process Digitalization
& Digitalization
Cash
▪
Bots and Automation solutions
▪
Artificial Intelligence
Competence development
A key investment to increase the attractiveness to both employees and customers
Deep Dive
Investment in training
> 0.5%
of Revenue
p.a.
More upskilling
Higher attraction
Reduced labor shortage
Improved safety
& education
Increased digitalization
More standardization
Higher customer and employee attraction
