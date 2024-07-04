INTO SUSTAINABLE PROFITABLE GROWTH

Thomas Schulz | Group CEO

Matti Jäkel | Group CFO

June 12, 2024

Capital Markets Day 2024

NO. 1 FOR OUR CUSTOMERS IN ENHANCING EFFICIENCY & SUSTAINABILITY

Strategy

No. 1 for our customers in enhancing efficiency & sustainability

Positioning

Years

2027

Bilfinger

Future

2025

FY 2023

+7%

2023 4.3%

78%

Bilfinger

CMD

2023 EfficiencyProgram Q4 2023

CMD 2024

  • Strategy
  • Cash
  • Stork

Q2 2024

2025/2027

4-5% CAGR

6-7%

>80%

Q4 2024

Quarters

Operational Excellence

Growth

EBITA margin

Cash Conversion

Agenda

Capital Markets Day 2024

Morning SessionsAfternoon Sessions

Into Sustainable Profitable Growth

Driving Market Expansion

Jürgen Liedl, President E&M Europe

Thomas Schulz, Group Chief Executive Officer

Matti Jäkel, Group Chief Financial Officer

Transformation into Core Service Business

Christian Rugland, President E&M International

The Perfect Fit: Bilfinger & Stork

Leveraging Trends for Growth

Jürgen Liedl, President E&M Europe

Thorsten Hoppe, President Technologies

03:30 - 04:30 PM

Joint visit of Bilfinger ACHEMA booth

Leading Engineering and Maintenance in Energy Transition

Massimo Pardocchi and Oksana Roman

Bilfinger Company Profile

Consultancy

Engineering

New Builds

Maintenance & Turnarounds

& Modifications

Digitalization

83%

Engineering & Maintenance

17%

Technologies

~€5 bn

revenue

>90%

customer

retention rate

>30,000

employees

~65%

frame- and

service contracts

Europe

BeNe | DACH | Eastern Europe | Nordic | UK

Energy Transition | Life Science | Nuclear

International

North America | Middle East

~80%

similar business

across all industries

>90%

revenue in

sustainable services

Industries

Energy

Chemicals &

Pharma &

Oil & Gas

Adjacent

Petrochemicals

Biopharma

Industries

No. 1 for our customers in enhancing efficiency & sustainability

>140

years of

expertise

MDAX

listed in Germany

>30

countries

active in

Asset-light

service

provider

Trends and drivers

Market trends provide tailwind for Bilfinger business model​

Outsourcing

Volatility

Overregulation

Efficiency

Bilfinger's business

Sustainability

Decomplexing

model benefits

Labor shortage

Competence transfer

from both growing

Climate change

Digitalization

Energy costs

as well as declining

Artificial Intelligence

markets

Our industries

Stable to positive market across all regions and industries, increased demand for outsourcing due to volatile environment

Addressable markets

[USD bn]

Bilfinger

CAGR 2024 to 2025/27

Outsourcing potential

Energy

62

~2%

Good /

Stable

Chemicals &

Pharma &

Oil &

Petrochemicals

Biopharma

Gas

34

21

22

~1.5%

~3%

~2%

CAGR in addressable markets: ~2%

Good /

Good /

Good /

Increasing

Increasing

Increasing

Adjacent

Industries

>50



~2%

Good /

Stable

Attractive growth

Selective M&A on top of market and self-propelled growth

+7%

revenue

growth

2023

CAGR in

2-3%

addressable

market

4-5%

Outsourcing

CAGR

Offering

~2%

Geography

M&A Funded by sound balance sheet

  • Total Shareholder return and EPS accretion
  • Attractive top-line and bottom- line contribution
  • Driver of full line offering in our core regions
  • Access to skilled labor
  • Integrative

2022

Market growth Self-propelled2023-2025/27

growth

Strategic levers

Efficiency Program completed, focus on two strategic levers going forward

Capital Markets Day 2024

Capital Markets Day 2023

Efficiency

Operational

1. Program

Excellence

2. OperationalExcellence

3. Positioning

Positioning

Operational Excellence

Strategic lever with internal focus: Continuously improving performance

Progress

KPI

Competence

Growth

Build up training centers

Deep

Profitability

Standardized and certified trainings

Development

Dive

Cash

Value based selling

Profitability

High maturity level across regions and categories

Procurement

Savings linked to P/L

Cash

Digitalized procurement: data driven sourcing

Standardization

Growth

Mapping requirement versus competence

Profitability

Contract selection and standardized execution

& Bundling

Cash

Standardized execution and bundled services

Profitability

Standard product selection in standard processes

De-Risking

Cash generation through standardization

Cash

From project to product business

Automation

Profitability

Process Digitalization

& Digitalization

Cash

Bots and Automation solutions

Artificial Intelligence

Competence development

A key investment to increase the attractiveness to both employees and customers

Deep Dive

Investment in training

> 0.5%

of Revenue

p.a.

More upskilling

Higher attraction

Reduced labor shortage

Improved safety

& education

Increased digitalization

More standardization

Higher customer and employee attraction

