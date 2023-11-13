Stock GBF BILFINGER SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE

Equities

GBF

DE0005909006

Construction & Engineering

Market Closed - Xetra
Other stock markets
 11:35:08 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Bilfinger SE After market 12:59:24 pm
36.74 EUR +3.96% 36.43 -0.84%
06:12pm BILFINGER : Q3 23: Better than expected results, but restructuring weighs on order intake Alphavalue
02:00pm Transcript : Bilfinger SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 13, 2023 CI
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$35/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Bilfinger SE

BILFINGER : Q3 23: Better than expected results, but restructuring weighs on order intake Alphavalue
Transcript : Bilfinger SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 13, 2023 CI
BILFINGER : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
BILFINGER : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Bilfinger CEO Schulz buys shares for half a million euros DP
BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Transcript : Bilfinger SE - Special Call CI
UBS leaves Bilfinger at 'Buy' following acquisition of Stork parts DP
BILFINGER : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
SHARE IN FOSUS: Bilfinger in demand - UBS praises attractive acquisition DP
Fluor to Sell European Stork Business, US Turbo Blading Manufacturing Operation to Bilfinger MT
Bilfinger SE agreed to acquire Stork business in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and turbo blading manufacturing in US from Fluor Corporation. CI
BILFINGER : H1 23: Restructuring in the US is slowing down order intake Alphavalue
BILFINGER : Target upgrade by 10.3% Alphavalue
Exxon Mobil refinery workers walk out due to safety fears, says union AN
BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Dpa-AFX Overview: ENTERPRISES as of 08/14/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
Transcript : Bilfinger SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 14, 2023 CI
Bilfinger again significantly increases profit - full-year targets confirmed DP
BILFINGER : Receives a Buy rating from UBS ZD
Bilfinger convinces with profit - but orders lower DP
Bilfinger SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
BILFINGER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating ZD

Chart Bilfinger SE

Chart Bilfinger SE
More charts

Company Profile

Bilfinger SE is a Germany-based international industrial services provider. The Company provides customized engineering and services to customers in the process industry. Its Industrial business segment includes industrial maintenance; insulation, scaffolding and painting; oil and gas, and engineering solutions. The Industrial business segment includes activities, such as design, development and erection of industrial facilities; maintenance and repair of industrial plants; project management; assembly and installation of plant components; design, development and implementation of automation solutions, and insulation, surface and corrosion protection, industrial scaffolding. Its Power business segment includes activities, such as repair, maintenance, efficiency enhancements and service life extensions, as well as the demolition of existing power plants, and design, manufacture and assembly of components for power plant systems with a focus on boilers and high-pressure piping systems.
Sector
Construction & Engineering
Calendar
01:00am - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Bilfinger SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
35.34EUR
Average target price
41.60EUR
Spread / Average Target
+17.71%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Construction & Engineering

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BILFINGER SE Stock Bilfinger SE
+35.67% 1 411 M $
VINCI Stock VINCI
+14.80% 64 910 M $
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Stock Larsen & Toubro Limited
+46.10% 50 371 M $
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED Stock China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited
-5.34% 29 156 M $
QUANTA SERVICES, INC. Stock Quanta Services, Inc.
+24.11% 25 290 M $
FERROVIAL SE Stock Ferrovial SE
+19.25% 22 266 M $
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED Stock China Railway Group Limited
+6.12% 18 282 M $
WSP GLOBAL INC. Stock WSP Global Inc.
+20.89% 17 020 M $
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED Stock China Communications Construction Company Limited
-6.93% 14 849 M $
BOUYGUES SA Stock Bouygues SA
+22.40% 13 721 M $
Other Construction & Engineering
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Bilfinger SE - Xetra
  4. News
  5. Bilfinger : Q3 23
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer