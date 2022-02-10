Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Bilfinger SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/10 01:32:01 am
32.61 EUR   +0.40%
01:30aBILFINGER : FY 2021 preliminary financial results
PU
01:20aBILFINGER : Quarterly Statement Q4 2021
PU
01:20aBILFINGER : Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bilfinger : Quarterly Statement Q4 2021

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bilfinger SE

4th Quarter Results and Preliminary Figures FY 2021

February 10, 2022

Rebuilding the track record: Delivered on guidance, again

( )

Guidance met

137

104

65

EBITA adjusted

20

[€ million]

115

56

57

93

Free Cashflow

reported [€ million]

2018

2019

2020

2021

Bilfinger SE | Preliminary Figures FY 2021 | February 10, 2022

page 2

Key strategic highlights 2021

Cost reduction and agility measures become effective

  • Significant improvement in gross margin
  • All 4 quarters with positive EBITA adjusted and reported
  • Further working capital improvement
  • Process and system harmonization roll-out completed, major restructuring in final stages

Capital allocation of €458m in Apleona proceeds

  • Early debt redemption of ~€100 million in October 2021
  • Extra distribution to Shareholders of €150 million will be proposed to AGM 2022 on top of floor dividend, additional €100 million earmarked for share buyback
  • Several hundred million Euros for bolt-on acquisitions and organic growth investments within the next two to three years

Sustainability strategy taken forward

  • First-timereporting on CO2 footprint Scope 1 and 2
  • First-timecommitment on Net Zero target
  • Sustainable Industrials Services portfolio with significant growth potential
  • Energy transition project pipeline developing well

Bilfinger SE | Preliminary Figures FY 2021 | February 10, 2022

page 3

Key financial highlights 2021

+9% org.

Orders received

+11% org.

Revenue

€ 137 million

EBITA adjusted

€ 130 million

Net profit

  • Markets remain generally positive
  • Full-yeartarget of €4 billion achieved, book-to-bill of 1.07
  • Q4 with solid orders received in all segments
  • Strong recovery especially in E&M Europe and Technologies
  • International business lagging
  • Technologies and E&M Europe with good margins
  • E&M International with positive Q4 but underperformance in FY
  • Margin above 3% in line with expectations, enhanced by real estate disposals
  • Strong result based on good performance and positive tax effects

Bilfinger SE | Preliminary Figures FY 2021 | February 10, 2022

page 4

Full year 2021 with strong cash development Outlook 2022: now based on purely reported figures

Liquidity

Balance sheet/ Dividend

Outlook 2022

  • Reported free cash flow even surpass good prior-year level
  • DSO of 67 days a new record low
  • Non-operationaleffects add on positive development despite restructuring cash-outs and increased CAPEX
  • Very solid balance sheet
  • Dividend proposal of €1.00 plus €3.75 special dividend per share
  • Revenue: Significant growth
  • EBITA margin: Further operational improvement
  • Free cash flow on good level of FY 2021

Bilfinger SE | Preliminary Figures FY 2021 | February 10, 2022

page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bilfinger SE published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BILFINGER SE
01:30aBILFINGER : FY 2021 preliminary financial results
PU
01:20aBILFINGER : Quarterly Statement Q4 2021
PU
01:20aBILFINGER : Press Release
PU
01:09aBILFINGER : Reporting Factsheet
PU
02/02Bilfinger and Rock Tech Lithium Signs Letter of Intent for Bilfinger to Serve Engineeri..
CI
02/02Bilfinger, Rock Tech Lithium sign MoU on construction of German facility
RE
02/02Bilfinger says signed mou with rock tech lithium for cooperation…
RE
02/02Bilfinger says rock tech's project currently in advanced plannin…
RE
02/02Bilfinger to provide engineering services; in event project real…
RE
02/02BILFINGER : and Rock Tech Lithium sign letter of intent to cooperate on Europe's first lit..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BILFINGER SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 771 M 4 312 M 4 312 M
Net income 2021 62,2 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
Net cash 2021 323 M 370 M 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 14,6%
Capitalization 1 333 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 28 893
Free-Float -
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 32,48 €
Average target price 35,63 €
Spread / Average Target 9,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christina Johansson Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Frank H. Lutz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BILFINGER SE8.63%1 524
VINCI9.09%65 562
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED8.20%36 173
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.31%35 239
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED13.47%23 954
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD17.95%23 029