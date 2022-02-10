Bilfinger : Quarterly Statement Q4 2021

Bilfinger SE
4th Quarter Results and Preliminary Figures FY 2021
February 10, 2022
Rebuilding the track record: Delivered on guidance, again
Guidance met
137
104
65
EBITA adjusted
20
[€ million]
115
56
57
93
Free Cashflow
reported [€ million]
2018
2019
2020
2021
Key strategic highlights 2021
Cost reduction and agility measures become effective
Capital allocation of €458m in Apleona proceeds
Sustainability strategy taken forward
Key financial highlights 2021
+9% org.
Orders received
+11% org.
Revenue
€ 137 million
EBITA adjusted
€ 130 million
Net profit
Full year 2021 with strong cash development Outlook 2022: now based on purely reported figures
Liquidity
Balance sheet/ Dividend
Outlook 2022
