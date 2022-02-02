Log in
    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
Bilfinger, Rock Tech Lithium sign MoU on construction of German facility

02/02/2022 | 04:15am EST
A logo of Bilfinger SE is seen at their headquarters in Mannheim

BERLIN (Reuters) - Canada's Rock Tech Lithium has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bilfinger for cooperation on the construction of a European lithium converter, the German industrial services provider said on Wednesday.

Bilfinger would overtake engineering services and, in the event the project is realized, procurement services and construction management, it said in a statement.

Rock Tech Lithium announced plans in October to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles.

The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute drive from where Tesla is building its gigafactory.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2022
