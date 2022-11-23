Advanced search
Bilfinger SE: Acquisition of own shares - final notice

11/23/2022 | 01:45pm EST
EQS-News: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE: Acquisition of own shares - final notice

23.11.2022 / 19:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Bilfinger SE, Mannheim

WKN 590900

ISIN DE0005909006

 

 

Notification pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Acquisition of own shares - final notice

 

Bilfinger SE concludes share buyback

 

The total number of the company’s own shares acquired within the scope of this share buyback in the period from July 1, 2022 up to and including November 23, 2022 amounts to 3,509,863. This corresponds to 8.55 % of the share capital.

 

The price per share paid on the stock exchange was in average €28.49; in total, shares with a value of €99,999,977.60 (excluding incidental acquisition cost) were bought back.

 

On June 27, 2022 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 it was announced via notification that the share buyback would start on July 1, 2022. The acquisition of the shares was conducted via the stock exchange by the credit institution BNP Paribas Exane, commissioned by Bilfinger SE.

 

Details of the share buyback program are published on the website of Bilfinger SE under the following link:

https://www.bilfinger.com/en/investors/shares-bond-and-rating/share-buyback/

 

 

Mannheim, November 23, 2022


23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1495099

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495099  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495099&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
