Bilfinger SE: Dr. Thomas Schulz, 56, to become new Chairman of the Executive Board

11/10/2021 | 01:05pm EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Personnel Bilfinger SE: Dr. Thomas Schulz, 56, to become new Chairman of the Executive Board 10-Nov-2021 / 19:04 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE has appointed Dr. Thomas Schulz as new Chairman of the Executive Board with effect as of 1 March 2022. Thomas Schulz declared today that he accepts the position of Chairman of the Executive Board, immediately after his current employer, the FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Copenhagen has approved the early cancellation of his existing employment relationship at the end of February 2022. Thomas Schulz succeeds Thomas Blades, 65, who did not prolong his contract and stepped down from the position in January 2021 by mutual agreement. In the interim period, Christina Johansson, CFO, has additionally assumed the tasks of Chairman of the Executive Board as Interim CEO. Thomas Schulz is currently Group CEO of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, a provider for engineering, equipment and service solutions to the global mining and cement industries.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Bilfinger SE 
              Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1 
              68163 Mannheim 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0621) 459-0 
Fax:          +49 (0621) 459-23 66 
E-mail:       ir@bilfinger.com 
Internet:     http://www.bilfinger.com 
ISIN:         DE0005909006 
WKN:          590900 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in 
              Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1248091 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1248091 10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2021 13:04 ET (18:04 GMT)

