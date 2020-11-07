Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 11:25am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Investment
Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital

07-Nov-2020 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, United Kingdom, has, according to a notification issued on November 6, 2020, increased its investment through ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP, as a result of the termination of a contract for difference, to more than 10% and now holds a total of 12.00% of the share capital and voting rights (precisely: 5,305,536 shares) in Bilfinger SE, Mannheim, Germany.
 
In the previous notifications to the company as of July 20, 2020, an 8.67% share of voting rights and 5.65% in instruments regarding Bilfinger SE, i.e. a total of 14.33% were reported.
 
With an intermediate step as of November 2, 2020 (7.57% share of voting rights and 4.46% in instruments), the above-mentioned 12.00% share of voting rights and 0.00% in instruments have now been reported as of November 6, 2020.

 

07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1146342

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1146342  07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146342&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BILFINGER SE
11:25aBILFINGER SE : ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the ..
EQ
11/04BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
11/02BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
10/26EQT kicks off sale of German facilities manager Apleona - sources
RE
10/22BILFINGER : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
10/14BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
09/30BASF : Bilfinger to support BASF in establishing BASF's battery materials produc..
AQ
09/24BILFINGER : wins order for industrial scaffolding at Germany's largest refinery
PU
09/23BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
09/17BILFINGER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 458 M 4 107 M 4 107 M
Net income 2020 -49,1 M -58,3 M -58,3 M
Net Debt 2020 71,4 M 84,8 M 84,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 770 M 916 M 915 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 31 533
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,00 €
Last Close Price 19,12 €
Spread / Highest target 88,3%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-44.71%916
VINCI SA-25.72%49 137
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%34 085
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.41%19 029
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.15%18 206
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.21%17 316
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group